Related Image
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

One professor’s journey from FBI worker to political science educator at El Camino College

By Samuel PizzatiOctober 23, 2025
Part-time El Camino College political science teacher Van Chaney, 57, removes his glasses at the entrance of the ECC Behavioral Social Sciences building on Friday, Oct. 3. Chaney has been working part-time at ECC for 20 years, amongst other community colleges in Cerritos, Los Angles, Compton and Maricopa. Chaney served for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for nineteen years, and worked on multiple political campaigns as a congressional intern for U.S Congressman Mel Levine. (Madison Moody | The Union)

Bored as a kid, flipping through an encyclopedia of politicians and former U.S presidents like Robert Kennedy, Richard Nixon and Lyndon Johnson, Van Chaney’s passion for politics strengthened the more he looked through each page.

Van Chaney is a part-time political science professor at El Camino College and his love for politics was discovered when he was just 5 years old.

He has been focused on learning and working with it ever since then.

His father being a union representative and his mother being a teacher when he was younger and their habit of keeping up with the news helped him pursue his passion.

Political Science Professor Van Chaney, 57, had a strong interest in the field when he around 6 years old after seeing one of the first politicians at the time name Richard Nixon. Chaney also gained interest by observing his parents such as his Mother, who did early childhood education as a nursery instructor, and his father who worked in aerospace and delagated with the united auto workers in Los Angeles, California. (Madison Moody | The Union)
Political Science Professor Van Chaney, 57, sits at the steps of El Camino College Behavioral Social Science building. Chaney said he became interested in the field at a young age after seeing Richard Nixon on TV. Chaney's mother did early childhood education as a nursery instructor, and his father delegated with united auto workers in Los Angeles working aerospace. (Madison Moody | The Union)

During his years in high school at Daniel Murphy Catholic High School in Los Angeles, which Chaney graduated from in 1985, he showed a lot of interest in political issues.

Chaney read up on Richard Nixon and how he dealt with China and the Soviet Union, going to the lengths of subscribing to two newspapers, the Los Angeles Times and USA Today, to stay informed.

After graduating, Chaney began college at West Los Angeles College in the same year and became the Associated Students Organization president.

It was at West Los Angeles College, where a work-study counselor came into the ASO offices one day, when Chaney got the chance to talk to him and was able to get an internship as a field office intern for congressman Mel Levine.

“Anyway, that’s [during his time as an intern] where I found out by another student at West Los Angeles College, who, by chance, we were talking one day and he told me he had just taken a test with the FBI. I never thought about it. It literally did not even cross my mind,” Chaney said.

That same evening, he called the FBI to learn more and was told there would be a test the next day and for him to come. The test was measured as pass or fail and was an aptitude test to join the bureau.

On Friday, October. 2, Professor Van Chaney discusses a few topics involving African American studies with students before passing out an exam during his Political Science class. Chaney Started teaching at ECC in 2006 by connecting with
Part-time El Camino College political science professor Van Chaney discusses topics of African American studies with students before passing out exams on Friday, Oct. 3. When Chaney started teaching at ECC back in 2006, there were more Friday evening and night courses, but over time the schedule for most students offered classes mainly on days between Mondays and Thursdays, Chaney said. (Madison Moody | The Union)

Chaney passed, and at only 19-years-old in 1987, he began working at the FBI’s Organized Crime Investigation Division. In this same year, he transferred to Loyola Marymount University.

Later on, while still working for the FBI, he took night classes at Southwestern Law School located in Los Angeles.

“The first one [first assignment in the organized crime investigation division] I did was an undercover wiretap,” Chaney said. “And in that time frame, it was an investigation whether or not organized crime had connections with the Hollywood industry.”

His task during this assignment was to listen to code words and take record of them. Chaney recalled multiple early morning arrests and multiple encounters with gang squads, which is a law enforcement unit dealing with gang-related crime.

As Students work on an exam, Professor Van Chaney, 57, makes himself available for any questions in relations to the material given on Friday October, 3, 2025. Chaney is a Political Science professor, but started his first teaching position at Southwest College in Spring 2006. In fall 2006 he continued at Southwest, but started teaching at Pierce college and El Camino College. (Madison Moody | The Union)
As Students work on an exam, Professor Van Chaney, 57, makes himself available for any questions in relations to the material given on Friday October, 3, 2025. Chaney works Part-time as a Political Science professor, but started his first teaching position at Southwest College in Spring 2006. In fall 2006 he continued at Southwest, but started teaching at Pierce college and El Camino College. (Madison Moody | The Union)

“He was outgoing, he was friendly, he likes to to talk with everybody,” Lorne Stevenson, a former FBI worker who worked with Chaney, said.

Both Chaney and Stevenson used to be professional support positions at the FBI, and these positions included conducting background checks on new applicants.

Stevenson joined the FBI a year later than Van Chaney in 1988.

“I was looking for another career path, because I really wasn’t looking as far as the agent,” Chaney said.

Chaney later began teaching with a program known as Project Match which was run under Los Angeles Community College District.

He taught for the program from summer 2005 until he started his position at El Camino college during fall 2006.

Project Match is an instructional development and professional learning program that offers mentorship and more to increase the quality instruction and diversity in community college teaching, according to the Project Match website.

This program is still available today.

Chaney joined this project because he was ready for a career change.

In 2005, he also started working with another professor at Southwestern Law School.

In the following year, a now former political science professor got a full time position elsewhere leaving ECC with an open position, which Chaney applied for, beginning his journey at ECC in 2006.

Van Chaney, 57, has been a Political Science Instructor at El Camino College for 20 years and also A full-Time tenure at Los Angeles Harbor College. Chaney was previously
Van Chaney, 57, has been a Political Science Instructor at El Camino College for 20 years and also A full-time tenure at Los Angeles Harbor College. Chaney served for the Federal Bureau of Investigation for nineteen years, and worked on multiple political campaigns as a congressional intern for U.S Congressman Mel Levine. (Madison Moody | The Union)

Since then, Chaney has become a dedicated and committed educator whose passion for politics is recognized in every class. He continues to strive to be an inspiration for his three children.

“He’ll just go into certain topics and you can tell that he’s pretty passionate about what he’s talking about,” Jaclyn Bruce, a 19-year-old political science major and a student of Chaney’s Political Science 10 class, said.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
The Horror Society Club members meet for their biweekly meetings from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Social Justice Center. The club is hosting a Halloween event on Oct. 30 on the second floor of the East Dining Hall above the ECC Bookstore. The event will include a costume contest. (Hailey Adams| The Union)
Horror Society Club brings frightening fun to El Camino
Nationally-syndicated editorial cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz takes pictures with El Camino College employees and students and sells posters after speaking at the "Plática con Cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz" Hispanic Heritage Month event on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025 in the Social Justice Center. Alcaraz was an editorial columnist for the LA Weekly from1992 to 2010. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
Political cartoonist, Disney and Nickelodeon consultant speaks at ECC
Computer science major Ellie Ike Brown, 21, presents her hand knitted hats at the Maker’s Fair in front of the Arts Complex on Tuesday, May 6. Brown learned how to knit from YouTube and uses it to relax. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)
Maker's Fair to return at El Camino for the first time during the fall semester
Munira Shatarah, 62, nursing major, makes finishing touches to her flower which students were able to make at the arts and crafts table durig the Hispanic Heritage Month Pop Up held at the Library Lawn on Oct. 2. (Philip Kozel-Lopez | The Union)
Library hosts event to honor Hispanic Heritage Month
Exploring “Landscapes and Territories” with Joyce Dallal
Candy bags filled with an assortment of Hispanic candy line the center table and are provided for students who drop by the Hispanic Heritage Month Pop Up hosted at the Library Lawn on Oct. 2. (Philip Kozel-Lopez | The Union)
Art exhibits, workshops, dances and Día de los Muertos events coming to campus