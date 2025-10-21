Horror Society Club brings frightening fun to El Camino

For lovers of all things eerie and spooky, the Horror Society Club is the place to be.

Students can talk all things ghoulish and bloody with fellow horror fanatics in the Social Justice Center’s conference room from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Horror Society Club provides students with a welcoming and inclusive space for anyone who loves horror, no matter how many cult classics they’ve seen.

Many of the club’s social events are hosted on campus and online through its public Discord server, ranging from movie watch parties and campus hangouts.

One event is the Halloween party which the club will host in collaboration with the Tabletop Gaming Club on Thursday, Oct. 30, from 5-9 p.m. in the East Dining Room located above the Bookstore.

This event will include a costume contest, food and drinks, scary movies and board games, according to the Horror Society Club’s Instagram.

Club President Alan Arriegada, a 23-year-old psychology major, along with club treasurer, Deanna Burgos, a 19-year-old psychology major, said that the club strives to be an open space for all ECC students who want to be around others while discussing horror topics they enjoy.

“I decided that I really wanted to also make it inclusive for people who don’t really know much about horror,” Arriegada said.

Activities with members, ranging from online to in-person social events including movie screenings and parties, are meant to bring the club closer together and have fun.

The club also doesn’t just stick to one kind of medium. The club has had discussions on different types of horror genres and tropes, and media other than film.

Burgos expressed what purpose a place for horror discussion has on campus.

“I think that it’s just something that people are widely into honestly,” she said.

Club secretary Xiomara Moreno, 19, said that the club has a few upcoming plans for the spooky season.

“For this month, we will be talking about a Halloween party and an activity of make your own Halloween mask DIY stuff. Us cabinet members try to make this club fun, to make people have a connection of liking a specific franchise and also talk about old movies and new upcoming movies to have a little discussion of everyone’s opinion,” Moreno said.

While the club is made up of horror fans, a common connection between some members is the overlap between horror fans and people part of alternative subcultures such as goth and punk.

Arriegada said many club members are drawn to horror because of its deep ties to alternative subcultures like goth, emo and metal, which sometimes share that dark theme in their art and music.

“You have the emo, the goth and the metal culture and I think all three of those have a big staple within horror. Like if you look at album covers or kind of the topics that they talk about within songs or anything like that. Yeah it’s a big part of it,” Arriegada said.

Club members emphasized that no one is excluded, as no matter what specific sort of horror medium people enjoy or if they are new fans, their doors are open.

“It’s somewhere to take your interest, like your niche maybe or like your huge interest in horror or just learn more about horror and other people too, just somewhere to find community, find friends,” Burgos said.