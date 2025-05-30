Equations and elections: The story of Mayor Alex Vargas

Before he was elected Mayor of Hawthorne, El Camino College adjunct physics professor Alejandro “Alex” Vargas spent his days helping design defense systems at Raytheon and L3 Communications.

But even while navigating the world of aerospace engineering, he found himself drawn to something less predictable: public service.

Most municipal leaders follow a conventional path. Vargas has taken a different route — one that intertwines civic leadership, science and community service in uncommon ways.

“I love to serve. I love to be helpful,” he said.

In the mornings, he’s in a classroom at the Los Angeles County Men’s Central Jail.

In the L.A. County jail education program, Vargas focuses on teaching high school-level classes to incarcerated individuals — an often-overlooked population — through the New Opportunities Charter School.

“Some of these students look at me and say, ‘Nobody ever told me ‘Good job’ before. Nobody ever said something positive to me,’” he said. “It’s so sad that some people have never experienced someone believing in them.”

He reminds his students that despite setbacks, they have potential.

“There are people who want you to fail, who want to just lock you up and throw away the key,” Vargas said. “But what if we prove them wrong?”

Among his students are individuals facing serious charges, some even carrying the designation “187,” the California penal code for murder.

Vargas approaches his students with the belief that education can be a turning point regardless of past mistakes.

“It’s all about helping people,” Vargas said. “Whatever the setting.”

Vargas’s professional journey reflects his commitment to both learning and public service.

He graduated from Saint Bernard High School in Playa del Rey in 1989, then earned a Bachelor of Science in physics from California State University, Dominguez Hills in 1995.

While studying at CSUDH, he interned at the prestigious Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

He went on to earn a Master of Science in physics from CSU Long Beach.

This academic background laid the groundwork for his 14-year career in the aerospace industry, where he worked on laser and optics programs at Hughes and Raytheon, and later tested satellite components at L3 Communications.

As an adjunct professor, Vargas has taught multiple physics courses at ECC, including general physics, general physics with calculus and exploring physical sciences.

Vargas is now years into a life that bridges science labs and city budgets.

He guides Hawthorne through budget overhauls, while teaching the conservation of momentum to ECC physics students.

He began teaching at ECC in 2020, and although he is not teaching spring semester 2025, he is scheduled to return to the classroom in the fall.

“In physics, there’s one final answer,” Vargas said. “You have your variables, you have your equation and ultimately, there’s that one decision that you have to aim for — the best decision for Hawthorne.”

Dean of Life Sciences Amy Grant said Vargas has consistently brought a high level of professionalism and instructional quality to the department.

“He’s completely professional in his duties as an instructor,” Grant said. “He’s reliable, intelligent and very personable. It’s nice to have an instructor whose public speaking skills align with those of a local politician.”

Vargas served as a commissioner on the Hawthorne Civil Service Commission from 2004 until he was elected to the Hawthorne City Council in 2009.

He was elected mayor on November 3, 2015, defeating former embattled Mayor Chris Brown.

Vargas was reelected to his third term as mayor in the general election on November 5, 2024.

During his tenure, he has overseen significant financial and civic developments.

The city’s financial reserves increased from $5 million to approximately $95 million, growth he attributes to efficiency, stability and strategic incentives.

Hawthorne has drawn the occupancy of major companies, including Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Tesla and The Boring Company, allowing Vargas to meet at length with Musk, who shares a background in physics.

Vargas also implemented civic engagement initiatives, such as the nationally-recognized Coffee with a Cop program, founded by members of the Hawthorne Police Department, and established commissions for seniors, veterans and unhoused residents.

The city also introduced the MyHawthorne311 app to streamline service requests.

Former City Council Member Olivia Valentine, who made history in 2011 as the first African American woman elected to the Hawthorne City Council, served multiple terms alongside Vargas.

She recalled how critical his financial decision making was during tough economic times.

“It was very critical that decisions be made that would be beneficial as far as our finances were concerned,” Valentine said. “And the mayor was always concerned with how best to make decisions that were good for all of the citizens.”

Valentine also emphasized Vargas’s collaborative leadership style.

“One of the things that stands out in my mind is his willingness to listen to all sides when he’s making decisions,” Valentine said. “He would ask us our opinions to make sure that whatever decision was being made, we were all involved in it and all contributing to the discussion.”

Vargas’s values were shaped early by his parents.

“My mother and father inspired me to be involved; to serve,” Vargas said. “They raised us with good Christian values, and it’s really about networking, meeting people and serving the community.”

His mother earned a cosmetology degree from ECC and his brother, John Vargas, served on the El Camino Community College District Board of Trustees from 2013-2018.

Alex Vargas himself took summer classes at El Camino as a high school student, making his return as a part-time professor particularly meaningful.

He is also a longtime member of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, a nonpartisan organization that supports Latino leaders in public office.

His work emphasizes community empowerment and inclusion, particularly for those who often go unheard. His approach to service is holistic.

“Things I’ve done just come down to serving,” he said. “I help the community improve their quality of life every day. It’s just been like a fusion of different acts of service.”