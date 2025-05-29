The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
A guide to the five best campus study spots

Byline photo of Camila Jimenez
By Camila JimenezMay 29, 2025
Students study in a common area on the second floor of the Behavioral and Social Science Building on Wednesday, May 28. The space features high-rise tables, cushioned chairs and natural lighting. (Camila Jimenez | The Union)

These top five study spots on campus offer something for every student’s preference.

Whether you’re looking for a quiet, tucked-away spot inside the Music Building to focus without distractions, a peaceful outdoor area to study alone surrounded by nature or a lively spot where you can people-watch, enjoy snacks comfortably and even spot squirrels roaming nearby, these locations have you covered.

Each spot balances comfort, lighting and atmosphere to help students make the most of their study time.

Click here to explore the five best study spots on campus.

