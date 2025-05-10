The student news site of El Camino College

Leaving behind a legacy in the music program

By Oriana de QuayMay 10, 2025
El Camino College collaborative pianist Kenner Bailey (left) and ECC chorale and orchestra professor Joanna Nachef gather during their chorale class on Wednesday, April 2. Bailey and Nachef are set to retire at the end of the spring 2025 semester. Combined, they have worked at ECC for over five decades. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

The worn hallways of the El Camino College Music Building echo with squeaky clean floors and thin walls, but the department’s soul comes from within.

The music program will lose two faculty members this semester as two colleagues wrap up decades of work.

Joanna Nachef, fine arts professor, has worked alongside Kenner Bailey, ECC piano accompanist—also known as a collaborative pianist—for more than 20 years.

El Camino College chorale and orchestra professor Joanna Nachef instructs her chorale class in the Music Building, Room 134 on Wednesday, April 2. Nachef is set to retire after nearly 30 years at the end of the spring 2025 semester. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino College chorale and orchestra professor Joanna Nachef instructs her chorale class in the Music Building, Room 134 on Wednesday, April 2. Nachef is set to retire after nearly 30 years at the end of the spring 2025 semester. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

“It is not easy to walk away,” Nachef said.

Nachef began working at ECC part time in 1989, and full time in 1996. Her journey started long before that as a 16-year-old immigrant from war-torn Lebanon who came to the United States in the 1970s.

“She embodies the American Dream,” Bailey said.

El Camino College’s former chorale director, Jane Hardester, discovered Nachef when she was an 18-year-old ECC student.

Hardester recognized Nachef’s talent and encouraged her.

El Camino College chorale and orchestra professor Joanna Nachef pauses in front of the original building where, at 18, her talents for conducting were first discovered by previous chorale professor Jane Hardester. Nachef is set to retire after nearly 30 years at the end of the spring 2025 semester. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino College chorale and orchestra professor Joanna Nachef pauses in front of the original building where, at 18, her talents for conducting were first discovered by previous chorale professor Jane Hardester. Nachef is set to retire after nearly 30 years at the end of the spring 2025 semester. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

The two shared a deeper connection. When Nachef went back to Lebanon, Hardester contacted her.

Nachef would eventually return to teach at ECC and sits at the same desk Hardester occupied during her 28-year career.

“She [Hardester] is from the old school,” Bailey said. “A lot of people were taught that [tyrannical] way in the 60s and 70s. Joanna is the opposite. She gets people to respect her through her caring.”

Former ECC student Erick Hernandez-Picazo met Nachef in her choral class. After graduating, a friend introduced him to the Joanna Medawar Nachef Singers, and when a position to be her assistant became available, he reacquainted with Nachef.

El Camino College chorale and orchestra professor Joanna Nachef's assistant Erick Hernandez-Picazo digitizes sheets of musical pieces in their shared office in the Music Building on Monday, April 28. Nachef is set to retire after nearly 30 years at the end of the spring 2025 semester. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino College chorale and orchestra professor Joanna Nachef’s assistant Erick Hernandez-Picazo digitizes sheets of musical pieces in their shared office in the Music Building on Monday, April 28. Nachef is set to retire after nearly 30 years at the end of the spring 2025 semester. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

“I had just graduated, so I was looking for a job. And I was like, well, that would be perfect, you know? It still involves music and I didn’t want to find a job where it didn’t incorporate music in a way,” Hernandez-Picazo said.

After Nachef and Bailey leave, the administration will fill their positions with part-time employees.

Current ECC student Josias Canual-Marchand said that replacing Nachef and Bailey with part-time faculty will impact the program.

“I just feel like it won’t be as cohesive without Joanna. Joanna has been an influential part of my career here. I’m returning next semester and I am a little nervous,” Canul-Marchand said.

El Camino College chorale and orchestra professor Joanna Nachef performs vocal warm ups with her students on Wednesday, April 2, in Music Building, Room 134. Nachef is set to retire after nearly 30 years at the end of the spring 2025 semester. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino College chorale and orchestra professor Joanna Nachef performs vocal warm ups with her students on Wednesday, April 2, in Music Building, Room 134. Nachef is set to retire after nearly 30 years at the end of the spring 2025 semester. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

If it were up to Bailey, he would stay for another four or five more years, but the college offered him a Supplemental Retirement Program incentive.

“I’m a team player. I realize if I take this, it’ll benefit me. I’ll get more now. It also benefits the school, they’re going to save money—or at least that’s their perspective of it,” Bailey said.

El Camino College collaborative pianist Kenner Bailey plays a key to aid with ECC chorale and orchestra professor Joanna Nachef's chorale students' vocal warm ups. Bailey studied at Truman University and got his master's degree at USC for piano, and this last year acquired his doctorate certification online. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino College collaborative pianist Kenner Bailey plays a key to aid with ECC chorale and orchestra professor Joanna Nachef’s chorale students’ vocal warm ups. Bailey studied at Truman University and got his master’s degree at USC for piano, and this last year acquired his doctorate certification online. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

After the departure of the previous orchestra professor, Dane Teter, Nachef filled the full-time position.

“You need full-timers to run this job who have the drive that [Nachef] has. She was really hungry to make this program really grow into something big,” Hernandez-Picazo said.

She brought the chorale and orchestra class, in addition to her professional singing group, the Joanna Medawar Nachef Singers, to Carnegie Hall in New York City last spring semester.

“I don’t only invest my time, my teaching, and my effort, I invest my finances, too, so I can see everybody receive the same amount of support, especially when I take a huge group to Carnegie Hall— that’s hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Nachef said.

El Camino College music student Dune Palmer, 22, sings during ECC chorale and orchestra professor Joanna Nachef's midday chorale class on Wednesday, April 2. Nachef is set to retire after nearly 30 years at the end of the spring 2025 semester. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
El Camino College music student Dune Palmer, 22, sings during ECC chorale and orchestra professor Joanna Nachef’s midday chorale class on Wednesday, April 2. Nachef is set to retire after nearly 30 years at the end of the spring 2025 semester. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)

Moving forward, both Bailey and Nachef will continue to work.

Bailey will migrate his work to the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, a private arts institution, while Nachef will focus more on JMNS and also have time to rest.

The future is uncertain for ECC’s music program, but their legacies leave the program on a high note with all its achievements over the years.

“Life is not a rehearsal, but a performance,” Nachef said.

DeQuay_MUSIC_042825-7605_EDIT.jpg
El Camino College piano accompanist Kenner Bailey plays a piece by Louis Moreau Gottschalk on Tuesday, April 22, in the Haag Recital Hall. The piece reflects European-style sound, displaying Gottschalk's time living in France, Bailey said. Bailey is set to retire after 25 years at the end of the spring 2025 semester. (Oriana de Quay | The Union)
