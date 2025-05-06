The student news site of El Camino College

Bar none: Best local, indie bars near El Camino College

Byline photo of Drex Carratala
By Drex CarratalaMay 6, 2025
Lawndale Brewhouse emphasizes its unique design and aesthetic through its lighting and interior design. On the outside it seemingly looks unremarkable, but it definitely lives up to its appearance as a hole-in-the-wall type establishment.

Sometimes after a long day, students may want to find somewhere to go with friends to have a few drinks and unwind. This list highlights several local bars within a short driving distance from El Camino College.

All the locations detailed in this story map have different appeals, atmospheres, target audiences, and aesthetics that present a variety of different choices for each individual’s preferences. Each bar is a local and indie business, allowing for students to connect and interact with the community which the campus is part of.

Click here to start your hop around five local bars near ECC.

Warning: The Union strongly advises readers to drink legally and responsibly and to not drink and drive.

