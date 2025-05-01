Slide over after class: The best slides near El Camino

Before there were tablets, trampolines, or TikToks, there was the slide.

Humans have always had a thing for sliding. From icy hills to sand dunes, we’ve found every excuse to turn a descent into a delight.

The first recorded playground slide is credited to Charles Wicksteed, a British inventor, who in the early 1920s, added a makeshift chute to his park in Kettering, England.

It was simple, a wooden rail and a grassy hill, but the reaction was instant: Kids loved it. A century later, not much has changed.

Slides have since twisted, turned, and evolved into everything from fire truck ladders to dragon tongues to tube tunnels that look like something out of a sci-fi movie.

They’ve been the stage for first friendships, races to the bottom, and enough static shocks to power a small city.

And here in the South Bay, we’ve got some of the best.

Whether you’re a parent chasing giggles, a nostalgic teen revisiting childhood, or someone who still believes the fastest way down is the most fun… You’re in luck.

Come along as The Union guides you through five of the most exhilarating, unique, and just plain awesome playground slides in the South Bay.

It’s all downhill from here, in the best way.

Take a ride on the best slides near El Camino College.