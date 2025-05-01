The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Slide over after class: The best slides near El Camino

Byline photo of Sydney Sakamoto
By Sydney SakamotoMay 1, 2025
The large yellow twisty slide, which is accompanied by a smaller blue slide to the right, at Sycamore Park in El Segundo. (Sydney Sakamoto | The Union)

Before there were tablets, trampolines, or TikToks, there was the slide.

Humans have always had a thing for sliding. From icy hills to sand dunes, we’ve found every excuse to turn a descent into a delight.

The first recorded playground slide is credited to Charles Wicksteed, a British inventor, who in the early 1920s, added a makeshift chute to his park in Kettering, England.

It was simple, a wooden rail and a grassy hill, but the reaction was instant: Kids loved it. A century later, not much has changed.

Slides have since twisted, turned, and evolved into everything from fire truck ladders to dragon tongues to tube tunnels that look like something out of a sci-fi movie.

They’ve been the stage for first friendships, races to the bottom, and enough static shocks to power a small city.

And here in the South Bay, we’ve got some of the best.

Whether you’re a parent chasing giggles, a nostalgic teen revisiting childhood, or someone who still believes the fastest way down is the most fun… You’re in luck.

Come along as The Union guides you through five of the most exhilarating, unique, and just plain awesome playground slides in the South Bay.

It’s all downhill from here, in the best way.

Take a ride on the best slides near El Camino College.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
(L-R) Anthropology major Zion Kim, 22; anthropology major Jamie Chappell, 27; history and anthropology major Leslie Andrade, 23; anthropology major Suki Yuhaku, 20; anthropology major Tanner Hatchett, 23; art history professor Karen Whitney; anthropology professor Lawrence Ramirez; philosophy professor Roberto Garcia and studio arts major Jordan Irby, 24, emulate the posture of artist Auguste Rodin's "Pierre de Wissant (nude)" sculpture outside the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena on Friday, April 25. Six students and three professors attended the trip to the museum, which was organized by the El Camino College Anthropology Club. (Nikki Yunker | The Union)
El Camino Anthropology Club takes field trip to prominent art museum
Welding student Viginia Rose, 22, hands one of her painted rocks to a customer at the Maker's Fair outside of the Art Gallery on April 22, 2024. Rose first got into art through an elementary school program called "Adventures in Art." (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Fair featuring arts and crafts vendors to return to El Camino
Amina Humphrey, El Camino College ethnic studies professor, shows books in her office on Tuesday, April 8. Her curated micro-library focuses on the authentically-told stories of marginalized communities. (Melissa Palmer | The Union)
Book advocacy across the world: Ethnic studies professor devoted to education and empowerment
Scrub a dub dub: five local, affordable self-service car washes
Scrub a dub dub: five local, affordable self-service car washes
Cherry Blossom Festival marks 25 years at El Camino College
Members of the El Camino College Badminton Club share a laugh with club adviser and badminton coach David Levin on Wednesday, April 2 in the ECC Gym Complex. (Oriana De Quay | The Union)
Smitten with Badminton: New club invites all to play