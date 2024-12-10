Skip to Content
Categories:
Arts & Features
Un-burritable: the top 5 combination burritos near El Camino College
By
Joseph Ramirez
•
December 10, 2024
A large cheesy combination burrito served hot from Pancho’s on May 4. Filled with asada meat, spicy sauce, and cheese. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Check out this
story map
for the five best combination burritos near El Camino College.
Tags:
burritos
classics
La Villa Mexican Food
Pancho’s Tacos
Taqueria El Otro Amigo
yore's burgers
