“Gladiator II”: you will be entertained… kind of

Just as Rome wasn’t built in a day, neither was development for the sequel to “Gladiator.” Instead, it took 24 years to craft a film with a storyline that threads a little too closely to its predecessor.

“Gladiator II” is the sequel to director Ridley Scott’s 2000 historical epic.

Set 16 years after general-turned-gladiator Maximus took the Colosseum by storm, the film follows Lucius (Paul Mescal), then called “Hanno.” He’s a commander living in the northwestern African kingdom of Numidia.

After losing his wife during a Roman invasion led by General Acacius (Pedro Pascal), Lucius is forced into slavery and taken across the Mediterranean to Antium. There, he is hand-picked by Macrinus (Denzel Washington) to be trained as a gladiator.

Although he is the star of the film, Paul Mescal’s Lucius never really gets his chance to shine outside of his many combat scenes.

His story as a soldier-turned-slave bent on avenging the loss of his family mirrors the journey that Russell Crowe’s Maximus takes. He doesn’t get the space to step out of Maximus’ shadow and be his own character.

Pedro Pascal puts in a stronger performance as Acacius, but he too is stifled by the script. He doesn’t exude the bravado that a Roman general commands, especially not one who has empire-wide adoration for his military victories.

Instead, he plays the character as a world-weary veteran caught up in political intrigues, stuck in a corrupt and rotten system. His standout scene comes during an emotionally-charged arena fight midway.

Denzel Washington plays the scheming Macrius like a Shakespearean villain, affable and charming while plotting other people’s downfalls behind their backs. His story feels more like a political thriller set in the Roman Empire and could have been its own film.

Played by Joseph Quinn and Fred Hechinger, twin co-emperors Geta and Caracalla are unhinged and clownish. Their powdery white makeup, bright blonde hair and darkened eyes give off an Uncanny Valley feel.

It’s a ghoulish caricature of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus. They preside over lavish banquets and gruesome gladiator bouts with demented, childish glee.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Hechinger said the co-emperors were inspired by Beavis and Butthead. But their toxic dynamic as brothers and leaders invoke another infamous power duo, the Earls of Lemongrab from “Adventure Time.”

The gladiator fights are the best part.

Fight scenes are well choreographed. Matchups include five against a prize champion who comes riding into the arena on a rhinoceros.

The show stopper is the mock naval battle that features prominently in the trailers. This is where the Colosseum is filled with water and combatants are forced to fight from prop warships. This is based on actual mock battles.

However, the CGI is distracting, especially in the scenes using animals. The olive baboons from the first gladiator bout don’t resemble the real-life creatures they’re based on and can leave one wondering what they are supposed to be.

The way the sharks go after fallen fighters in the naval battle, complete with fins bobbing up and down in blood-red water, looks more like something out of the “Jaws” attraction at Universal Studios.

A brief recap at the start of the movie fills audiences in on the story of Maximus, but it feels unnecessary. Even though “Gladiator II” has been in development for over 20 years, the story rehashes familiar plot lines packaged between spectacular stunt pieces.

If you’re looking to see some fictional battles instead of the real-life familial drama set to play out this Thanksgiving dinner, “Gladiator II” is your best bet. Otherwise, you’re better off waiting until it’s on streaming.