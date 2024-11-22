Advertisement
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

‘Wicked’ demonstrates themes of friendship and identity through music

Byline photo of Elliott Bullock II
By Elliott Bullock IINovember 22, 2024
Universal Pictures “Wicked,” directed by Jon M. Chu, will be playing in theaters worldwide on Nov. 22. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)

“Wicked” is an epic, vibrant and gut-wrenching musical adaptation based on the Tony award-winning Broadway musical, which in turn is based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel titled “Wicked.”

“Wicked” is the prequel of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” The story is told from the perspectives of Glinda, the Good Witch and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

The film’s screenwriters are Dana Fox and Winnie Holzman, who worked on the original stage musical as a playwright along with Stephen Schwartz.

The story follows two university students, Glinda and Elphaba, who started off as rivals, but ultimately became best friends who faced and overcame adversity together.

Lead characters Elphaba and Glinda, portrayed by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, are the highlights of the film with their tour de force performances.

Erivo brings her own take on the character of Elphaba with strength, emotion and heart that emotionally impacts the audience. Grande adds charisma to Glinda that makes the character relatable.

Character developments include Elphaba and her mentor Madame Morrible helping her with controlling her powers. Elphaba’s relationship with her sister Nessarose played by Marissa Bode from childhood to young adults.

Here is a tangible amount of chemistry between the two characters. The connection between the characters is particularly noticeable during the musical number “Defying Gravity.”

What makes the film adaptation of “Wicked” so great is that it was brilliantly handled with care from the director Jon M. Chu.

Chu is widely regarded for directing films like the romantic-comedy drama “Crazy Rich Asians” in addition to musicals including “In the Heights” and “Jem and the Holograms.”

Chu knows the source material very well since it’s a faithful adaptation of “Wicked” from both the novel and the stage musical, with a few nods to the classic 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz.”

Fox and Holzman keep the story close to the original material while adding some changes by giving characters more development. How did the characters change from the original work to the movie?

Despite the two hour and 40 minute runtime of both the film and the musical, there’s a complete difference between the two since they are separate mediums. The stage performance of “Wicked” has a much faster pace, while the film has a calm pace.

“Wicked” convey messages of self-identity, equality and standing up to what you believe in whether it’s good or bad.

The musical numbers of the film are very energetic and entertaining. The musical elements impact the deliverance of the story, in which they add emphasis to the plot and themes of the film.

Some of the best numbers in the film are “What Is This Feeling,” “Dancing Through Life,” “Popular,” “One Short Day” and “Defying Gravity.” These pieces are well choreographed and performed by the cast and ensemble.

More acting standouts in the film are Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible. All of the actors featured in the film demonstrate an energetic performance.

There are various settings showcased in “Wicked.” The film takes the audience from Munchkinland to Shiz University and the Emerald City that demonstrates the large scale and world building.

Costumes from Paul Tazewell are truly works of art. From Glinda’s pink costumes to Elphaba’s dark whimsical outfits elicits a fairytale tone adding to the fantasy quality of the film.

“Wicked” is a very entertaining film that emotionally touches viewers with the acting performances, musical numbers and the themes of friendship and self-discovery.

“Wicked” is a two-part film adaptation with this being the first film, while “Wicked: Part Two” is set for release on Nov. 21, 2025.

The film is rated PG and will be playing in theaters worldwide starting on Nov. 22.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Keyari Frye, 31, a part-time library technician, has been working at El Camino College for 10 years. “I’m trying to make the library into something nice,” she said. “I don’t want it to feel down, I just want to make it fun and exciting, and so far, I think it’s working.” (Isabella Espat | The Union)
Crafting a community: creative touches at El Camino College
Three-time Olympic Medalist April Ross gives tips to a student during a the volleyball clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 23. at the El Camino College sand courts. Ross was hired to take over for longtime beach volleyball coach LeValley Pattison, who retired in the spring. “I feel like being here at El Camino close to home, I can coach, pursue this career, mentor the girls here and then spend a lot of time with my family - those two things were really important,” Ross said. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
Serving up a new era: a coach on and off the court
El Camino College Academic Senate President and cosmetology professor Charlene Brewer-Smith demonstrates hair trimming techniques on Lucy Dallavo's hair on Oct. 16. Brewer-Smith has worked at El Camino since 2008.(Angel Pasillas | The Union)
From student to president: the rise of a cosmetology educator
Advanced dance students rehearse on Nov. 13 at Marsee Auditorium in preparation for the Advanced Dance Concert. The concert will be on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. in the Marsee Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students with valid ID. (Kayla Mitchell | The Union)
A sneak peek of the Fall Advance Dance Concert
With a handheld stopwatch in hand, longtime track and field and cross-country coach Dean Lofgren prepares to send long-distance runners out for intervals on the track at Murdock Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Lofgren will be calling it a career at El Camino College after almost 40 years of coaching. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Racing for the finish: longtime cross-country, track and field coach to retire
El Camino College’s new Associate Dean of Humanities Edward Rice with his debut book, Cosmic Granny, in his office on Oct. 14. Cosmic Granny tells the story of retired space commander Norma Gnarly and her adventures with her grandchildren. (Katie Gronenthal | The Union)
Out of the box, into the cosmos
More in Reviews
Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) and Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures.
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' sets the bar for animation and superhero films
Actors Mario Peralta (left), Natalie Santiago and Jerod Hubbard, who play characters James Bates, Ruth Hoch and Rev. Bobby Groves respectively, pose for a photo at the Campus Theater on Friday, May 12. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
Whodunit murder-mystery play 'Book of Days' mesmerizes audiences
Julisa Carbajal leaps into the air during her solo piece, "A Lullaby for Dad" during the dress rehearsal on Wednesday, May 3 for the Spring Advanced Dance Concert that will be held May 5-7 in Marsee Auditorium. (Brianna Vaca | The Union)
Spring Advanced Dance Concert sees students dazzle audience on stage
David Moyer, the Jazz Band's instructor, led the band to an exciting performance in the Marsee Auditorium on May 25. Each member of the band wore suits and they played in smooth and melodic Jazz styles.
Review: El Camino Jazz concert presented unique yet laid-back experience to music enjoyers
“Everybody” play opens a conversation about what comes after death
Oliva Curry, who plays Wendla and (R) Joseph Yanez, who plays Melchior, take center stage as the rest of the cast surrounds them before the intimacy scene during opening night at the El Camino Campus Theater on Friday, March 11. (Sharlisa Shabazz | The Union)
"Spring Awakening" emphasizes controversial topics concerning teenage growth and development