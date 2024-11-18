Advertisement
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Imani McGee-Stafford: a journey of pain, perseverance and poetic expressions

Byline photo of Renzo Arnazzi
By Renzo ArnazziNovember 18, 2024
Guest speaker Imani McGee-Stafford practices deep breath exercises with a crowd full of students and staff during “Erasing the Stigma” on Nov. 7 in Marsee Auditorium. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)

Speaking to the El Camino College community in Marsee Auditorium, former WNBA player, poet, advocate and lawyer Imani McGee-Stafford opened up about her challenges with mental health by sharing her story of abuse during “Erasing the Stigma.”

The former WNBA player revealed she experienced sexual abuse at 8 years old until she was 12 by her stepbrother during the Nov. 7 speaking engagement.

“I started having nightmares, night terrors, and couldn’t sleep because I started remembering my abuse,” McGee-Stafford said. “You feel like something is wrong, but you can’t articulate it.

Guest speaker Imani Mcghee Stafford displays a powerpoint presentation discussing various topics including creating comfort and mental health awareness - Taheem Lewis {The Union}
Guest speaker Imani Mcghee Stafford displays a powerpoint presentation on Nov. 7 discussing various topics, including creating comfort and mental health awareness. (Taheem Lewis | The Union)

Recognizing her story and resilience, Rick Christophersen, the Director of the Center of the Arts at El Camino College shared why McGee-Stafford was chosen to speak to students in Marsee Auditorium.

“Ultimately, Imani was selected as the topic she proposed was one that resonated with the selection committee,” Christophersen said. “It was a topic that our students could identify with and help students face their mental health challenges.”

Zion Kim, 21, an anthropology major who attended the “Erasing the Stigma” event, said taking care of mental health must be a priority.

“I think that people should be able to have structured conversations about mental health topics whether you are affected by it or not, because there needs to be an ability to communicate,” Kim said.

Christophersen said McGee-Stafford conveyed her message in a way that made students feel comfortable.

“I was impressed with the safe space that Imani created for the audience and the fact that so many students asked questions and stayed after the event to meet her speaks volume to the success of the event,” Christophersen said.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Universal Pictures "Wicked," directed by Jon M. Chu, will be playing in theaters worldwide on Nov. 22. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
'Wicked' demonstrates themes of friendship and identity through music
Keyari Frye, 31, a part-time library technician, has been working at El Camino College for 10 years. “I’m trying to make the library into something nice,” she said. “I don’t want it to feel down, I just want to make it fun and exciting, and so far, I think it’s working.” (Isabella Espat | The Union)
Crafting a community: creative touches at El Camino College
Three-time Olympic Medalist April Ross gives tips to a student during a the volleyball clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 23. at the El Camino College sand courts. Ross was hired to take over for longtime beach volleyball coach LeValley Pattison, who retired in the spring. “I feel like being here at El Camino close to home, I can coach, pursue this career, mentor the girls here and then spend a lot of time with my family - those two things were really important,” Ross said. (Mario Trejos | The Union)
Serving up a new era: a coach on and off the court
El Camino College Academic Senate President and cosmetology professor Charlene Brewer-Smith demonstrates hair trimming techniques on Lucy Dallavo's hair on Oct. 16. Brewer-Smith has worked at El Camino since 2008.(Angel Pasillas | The Union)
From student to president: the rise of a cosmetology educator
Advanced dance students rehearse on Nov. 13 at Marsee Auditorium in preparation for the Advanced Dance Concert. The concert will be on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. in the Marsee Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students with valid ID. (Kayla Mitchell | The Union)
A sneak peek of the Fall Advance Dance Concert
With a handheld stopwatch in hand, longtime track and field and cross-country coach Dean Lofgren prepares to send long-distance runners out for intervals on the track at Murdock Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Lofgren will be calling it a career at El Camino College after almost 40 years of coaching. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Racing for the finish: longtime cross-country, track and field coach to retire