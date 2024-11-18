Imani McGee-Stafford: a journey of pain, perseverance and poetic expressions

Speaking to the El Camino College community in Marsee Auditorium, former WNBA player, poet, advocate and lawyer Imani McGee-Stafford opened up about her challenges with mental health by sharing her story of abuse during “Erasing the Stigma.”

The former WNBA player revealed she experienced sexual abuse at 8 years old until she was 12 by her stepbrother during the Nov. 7 speaking engagement.

“I started having nightmares, night terrors, and couldn’t sleep because I started remembering my abuse,” McGee-Stafford said. “You feel like something is wrong, but you can’t articulate it.

Recognizing her story and resilience, Rick Christophersen, the Director of the Center of the Arts at El Camino College shared why McGee-Stafford was chosen to speak to students in Marsee Auditorium.

“Ultimately, Imani was selected as the topic she proposed was one that resonated with the selection committee,” Christophersen said. “It was a topic that our students could identify with and help students face their mental health challenges.”

Zion Kim, 21, an anthropology major who attended the “Erasing the Stigma” event, said taking care of mental health must be a priority.

“I think that people should be able to have structured conversations about mental health topics whether you are affected by it or not, because there needs to be an ability to communicate,” Kim said.

Christophersen said McGee-Stafford conveyed her message in a way that made students feel comfortable.

“I was impressed with the safe space that Imani created for the audience and the fact that so many students asked questions and stayed after the event to meet her speaks volume to the success of the event,” Christophersen said.