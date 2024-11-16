A sneak peek of the Fall Advance Dance Concert

The Fall Advance Dance Concert is set to take place at the Marsee Auditorium on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 3 p.m to showcase a variety of dance styles, including hip-hop, contemporary and ballet.

The concert, which offers the audience a chance to see how El Camino’s College dancers have developed over the years, will feature 15 dance pieces.

Some of those pieces are choreographed by faculty, students, as well as one guest artist choreographer, Andrew Pearson. The performances will range from fast-paced group pieces to emotional solos.

Students must audition their choreography pieces to faculty members that include assistant dance instructors Elizabeth Adamis and Jonathan Bryant.

“We allow our students to access their own voices, and we try to support that through the medium of dance and choreography, and it’s just a chance to really elevate that and put it on stage,” Bryant said.

One of the solos that will be featured at the concert will be performed by Nahara Ortega, a 19-year-old student and dance major.

Her piece explores overcoming criticism she has faced, demonstrating personal growth from her high school color guard days.

“Behind this piece talks about the little girl who was told by others in the past that I was never good enough, but using the flag as my strength, is me growing up as a person,” Ortega said.

Every choreographer has a different approach when creating their choreography; some will start with music and develop the dance to go with it, while others will start with the dance and then add the music they think works best.

“There’s a lot of skill on stage this year, which I appreciate,” Adamis said. “Students are coming with a lot of background in dance and bringing their expertise as choreographers and dancers.”