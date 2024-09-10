The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

El Camino art gallery hosts Doodle and Dream art exhibition that features dream inspired art

Byline photo of Angel Pasillas
By Angel PasillasSeptember 10, 2024
Spectators at the opening night reception for the Doodle and Dream art exhibition gathered at the El Camino Art Gallery on Sept. 5. The exhibition will last until Oct. 3. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)

The opening reception for the Doodle and Dream art exhibition took place on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.

The artwork presented at the exhibition showcased doodling art and art inspired by dreams.

Carrie Lockwood, the art gallery associate, said most of the artwork present at the exhibition came from professional artists.

“It’s mostly the professional artists who have been shown here,” Lockwood said.

One of the artists featured at the Doodle and Dream exhibition, Ric Heitzman, said his artwork was influenced by dreams.

Heitzman said he tries to capture the image in his dreams as closely as possible. He added that the image in his dreams is strongest and most vivd just before he wakes up.

Heitzman’s and all the other artists’ works featured in the exhibition will be available to the public until Oct. 3.

According to Lockwood, the El Camino Art Gallery will hold a silent auction later in the semester on Nov. 14.

“We’re going to get artists who have shown here regularly to donate artworks and then we’re going to auction them off,” Lockwood said.

The auction is a fundraiser for the Art Gallery to continue doing workshops and events throughout the semester.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Bonjour French Pastry's bestseller, strawberry shortcake, looks too pretty to eat. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
‘Let them eat cake’: Curb cake cravings around El Camino
Fashion forward: Formerly homeless student sets her sights on the future
From left to right: El Camino College architecture professors Marc Yeber, Reuben Jacobs and Dan Richardson in the Industry Technology Education Center on Thursday, May 23. “Working with Dan and Marc has been a great experience, we have a lot of synergy and learn from each other,” Jacobs said. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Building a home at El Camino: Architecture professor, alum shares his journey
The view from the top of the Palos Verdes Estates Shoreline Preserve Trail with the scenery of wildflowers and the ocean. (Nick Geltz | The Union)
Hikes for all: Explore these hiking trails in the South Bay
Frames to fame: Animation club discusses film, hosts festival
A regular size of Buffalo chicken ranch fries covered with chicken, buffalo sauce, a sizzle of ranch and green onions. (Jaylen Morgan | The Union)
Battle of the Fries: The best french fries in the South Bay