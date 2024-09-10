El Camino art gallery hosts Doodle and Dream art exhibition that features dream inspired art

The opening reception for the Doodle and Dream art exhibition took place on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.

The artwork presented at the exhibition showcased doodling art and art inspired by dreams.

Carrie Lockwood, the art gallery associate, said most of the artwork present at the exhibition came from professional artists.

“It’s mostly the professional artists who have been shown here,” Lockwood said.

One of the artists featured at the Doodle and Dream exhibition, Ric Heitzman, said his artwork was influenced by dreams.

Heitzman said he tries to capture the image in his dreams as closely as possible. He added that the image in his dreams is strongest and most vivd just before he wakes up.

Heitzman’s and all the other artists’ works featured in the exhibition will be available to the public until Oct. 3.

According to Lockwood, the El Camino Art Gallery will hold a silent auction later in the semester on Nov. 14.

“We’re going to get artists who have shown here regularly to donate artworks and then we’re going to auction them off,” Lockwood said.

The auction is a fundraiser for the Art Gallery to continue doing workshops and events throughout the semester.