Appetizing and Allowed: 5 halal food establishments near El Camino

By Joshua FloresMay 24, 2024
Falafel is one of many halal foods sold by King Mediterrano, located in Torrance near El Camino College. Falafel is a deep-fried ball or patty made from legumes. (Joshua Flores | The Union)

Halal, Arabic for lawful or permitted, is a term used to describe food that is OK to eat according to Islamic customs.

Halal forbids the consumption of dishes that contain pork, pork byproducts, blood and alcohol, according to the American Halal Foundation. While many restaurants offer halal options, not all restaurants are strictly halal.

The Union went to five restaurants specializing in halal foods that are safe to eat according to Islamic customs. The locations are between 5 and 16 minutes from El Camino College.

These restaurants make for the ideal place for those who practice Islam to enjoy a meal without having to worry about it not being halal.

Even if you are not Muslim and don’t eat exclusively halal, these places offer affordable and delicious foods for people of all backgrounds.

Click here for a tour of the five halal food establishments near El Camino.

