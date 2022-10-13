Cliburn Bronze Medalist Daniel Hsu performs piano concert at El Camino College

Daniel Hsu teaches student pianist Samuel Price about the importance of repetition when playing “Sonata quasi una fantasia” in C-sharp minor by Ludwig van Beethoven during his master class session held in HAAG Recital Hall on Oct. 6. Hsu utilizes his vast to help El Camino College pianists progress as musicians. (Khoury Williams | The Union)

The Marsee auditorium’s lights dim, leaving only the stage and a piano on display enlightened; audience members scramble to switch off their phones as the lights fade out until finally Daniel Hsu emerges from behind the curtain.

Hsu takes a bow and sits down in front of the piano with confidence, you’d never know he had only a week’s worth of preparation.

Before starting his performance Hsu takes a moment to look off into the distance, his moment of calm.

He begins.

His fingers begin to play the opening keys on the piano, slowly building toward the “Scenes from Childhood” piece by Robert Schumann, his movements soon follow.

The Cliburn Bronze Medalist conducted a total of 13 movements in front of a captivated audience on Friday, Oct. 7 at El Camino College.

Originally Anna Geniushene, another Cliburn-winning pianist, was set to perform for the El Camino audience but had to pull out of the scheduled performance due to personal health reasons.

Hsu accepted the invitation to the concert and said he remained calm even with the pressure of the late notice performance.

“It was short notice but I had stuff ready and prepared,” Hsu said.

Known for his boldness on the keys, Hsu showed off his skills by playing multiple pieces, including “Sonata No. 31 in A-flat Major” by Ludwig Van Beethoven.

His opening piece was accompanied by three movements, including Maderata cantabile molto espressivo, Allegra molto and Adagio ma non-troppo/Fuga-Allegro non-troppo, before taking an intermission.

Hsu had his first concerto debut at the age of eight. The experience was clear onstage as Hsu eased from piece to piece showing why he has reached international recognition.

The performance showcased many of his mannerisms, including his intensity which almost saw him leap out of his seat with each note played.

Beyond his performance style, Hsu would also address and interact with the audience, cracking jokes before playing his final piece of the night, “Sonata in B Minor” by Franz Liszt.

After a standing ovation and a bow by Hsu, the performance came to a close. A quick encore was given, much to the delight of the audience.

As the night ended attendees shared their thoughts about the show.

“It was magnificent. I truly enjoyed it.” said an audience member who preferred not to give a name.

Another audience who simply went by Ruby said she made an effort to attend the event specifically to see Hsu.

“It was quite an experience. I haven’t been to a concert in years, so this was a really special one,” Ruby said. “It was great.”

After an enticing show and an autograph meet and greet with audience members Hsu was done for the night. But he would go on to perform again

“[I have] a lot of different emotions; I’m happy, I’m tired, I’m drained,” Hsu said. “Sunday’s (performance) is good it’s going to be fun it’s going to be a great piece, great orchestra,”