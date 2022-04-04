Annual festival returns to carry late Academic Affairs vice president’s legacy

Mujō Dream Flight, a Taiko group, performing at the start of the Cherry Blossom Festival at El Camino College Student Services on March 31. (Charlie Chen | The Union)

The Student Services Plaza is lined with rows of blue, plastic chairs and a scattered audience waiting for El Camino College’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival to begin.

Across from those seated is a podium and a group of students waiting in their own chairs to perform their haikus. The taiko drumming group is setting up their instruments.

Overhead are thick gray clouds that look ready to crack open and pour rain. Planes fly overhead through the ominous weather, rumbling their way through the sky and drowning out the chatter of festival-goers.

Faculty and administrators talk amongst themselves as the students laugh at each other’s jokes. A photographer makes their rounds as people flip through their programs or circle the Japanese snack table.

Some people sit with their friends or family, while some recognize each other after working from home for two years. With the festival’s return, an eager audience is awaiting the start of the 20th annual festival.

Along with haiku readings and complimentary Japanese snacks are performances by a taiko group, Mujo Dream Flight, speeches from a few El Camino administrators and a commemorative plaque dedication to Nadine Ishitani Hata.

Hata was a Vice President of Academic Affairs at the college who kickstarted the annual festival with the help of the American Honda Motor Company, which donated cherry blossoms to the campus.

President Brenda Thames had many people to thank besides Hata, such as Donald Hata who usually speaks to honor his late wife, yet could not attend the festival last minute.

“I would also like to thank the El Camino College office of staff and student diversity, the Humanities division, the Foundation for sponsoring today’s celebration, and I want to give a special thanks to Scott Kushigemachi for his leadership in organizing this amazing event today,” Thames said.

Associate Dean of Humanities Scott Kushigemachi invited Mujo Flight Dream, a taiko group that performs Japanese percussion instruments like drums, to perform at the festival.

The taiko group consists of Maxyn Leitner, a 28-year-old computer science grad student, Yeeman “ManMan” Mui, a 36-year-old full-time taiko artist, and 38-year-old Sasen Cain.

“When asked about Cherry Blossom festivals, the first words that came to [the group’s] minds were: rebirth, gratitude and burst,” Kushigemachi said.

The group describes itself as a mixture of each of the members’ independent projects.

“Mui founded a group called ‘Mujo,’ I founded a group called ‘Dream Team,’ and ‘Flight’ represents Maxyn,” Cain said.

The group explained that they have been “playing taiko all over the world,” especially members like Mui, who immigrated to America almost 10 years ago from Hong Kong.

But while they have been playing around the globe, their performance at the festival was their “first performance as this ensemble” despite performing together for years, Cain said.

Mui said the word “Mujo” means flow with no judgment involved, they grew up with the concept and “channel it into taiko drumming because taiko drumming and movement is impermanence.”

Mui currently teaches taiko classes at Asano Taiko U.S. in Torrance while Leitner and Cain have made a five-song taiko video album called “Facing Grief”.

During the event, associate English professor Rhea Lewitzki’s students performed haiku poetry performances with the theme of “Seasons Reflection,” which delves into how each student experiences different seasons.

Kyree Thompson, a 20-year-old English major, had fun during his reading of “Highschool Shade,” a spring-themed haiku about “pink roses, the scent of grass, and a day after school when you’re waiting to get picked up.”

Kayla Stephansson, a 19-year-old undeclared major, said she felt both a little nervous and excited reading the haikus.

Stephansson said both haikus were about “a period in your life where you deal with emotions and different people.”

For the final moments of the event, a commemorative plaque was dedicated to the late Hata as those who knew the former Vice President of Academic Affairs explained how unforgettable she is.

The current plaque is a temporary placeholder for a permanent one coming in soon, as it sits below a cherry blossom tree near the Communications building.

Today, El Camino has Hata’s presence to thank for the founding and tradition of the festival as the support of students, classmates, artists and colleagues for one another keep her own legacy alive.

Angela Simon, psychology professor for more than 20 years and former colleague for Hata, said that ‘indefatigable’ was Hata’s favorite word of all time.

“Nadine is probably El Camino College’s most indefatigable warrior of all time,” Simon said.