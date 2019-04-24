Chinua Taylor-Pearce, 19, economics major, ASO director of finance and Christine Summers, 19, linguists major, Inter-Club Council president, push Wiley Wilson, 21, sociology major, inside human size plastic ball at Earth Day Extravaganza Monday, April 22. Photo credit: Elena Perez

Spreading awareness for sustainability while celebrating the beauty of planet Earth

By Elena Perez

April 24, 2019

Jenebrith Pastran, 21, art history major, arranges succulents for sale at Earth Day Extravaganza Monday, April 22. Photo credit: Elena Perez

The prizes for answering three questions correctly were either an Earth Day cookie or sustainable utensils tote.

Students could have bought plants or succulents to help with fundraising for the Environmental and Horticultural Club on the El Camino College Library Lawn Monday, April 22.

“The point of [the] game is to learn and to be more informed and to learn about the history of earth day and things that pertain to earth day,” Director of External Affairs for Associated Student Organization (ASO), Andrew Leon, 24, political science and Spanish major, said.

There were different activities set up by ASO such as live music, games, a human-sized ball, recycling organization, and Q & A for giveaways.

Sean Min, 21, architecture major, helped organize the Earth Day Extravaganza and the ASO booth.

“Earth Day Extravaganza was organized to advocate Earth Day and to create sustainable practices,” Min said. “We have giveaway products that are recyclable and compostable.”

The Environmental and Horticulture Club sponsored a booth with plants for sale to raise funds for the club’s organized activities.

“We are fundraising for activities such as microplastic in the environment,” Jennifer Lopez, 23, biochemistry major, said. “The research will take place in Cuba.”

 

