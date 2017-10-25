The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Filed under Features

Librarians share their favorite books in the Schauerman Library

By Jeremy TaylorOctober 25, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






IMG_2569.JPG

Analu Josesphides Photo credit: Jeremy Taylor


Analu Josephides

“My favorite book in the Schauerman Library is the Handbook of North American Indians because my mother is Half-Hawaiian and we identify indigenous of Hawaii. Although I am not Native American, I want educate myself on the various tribes that exist in the country I come from.”

IMG_3114.JPG

Gary Medina Photo credit: Jeremy Taylor

Gary Medina

“My favorite book would have to be “Long Walk to Freedom” by Nelson Mandela. His story is so inspirational. This is someone who was imprisoned in South Africa for 17 years for speaking out against Apartheid and ended up becoming President of South Africa.”

IMG_2580.JPG

Nicole Carpenter Photo credit: Jeremy Taylor

Nicole Carpenter

“My favorite book isn’t a book, it’s a library resource called the Credo Reference. It is a database that gives everyone great background information for their research and a great place to start.”

IMG_3120.JPG

Cindy Lopez Photo credit: Jeremy Taylor

Cindy Lopez

“At the moment “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell, I really feel like it’s a great guide into why things happen in the world. It goes back to hard work and practice”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Email This Post Email This Post

Tags: , ,

Other stories filed under Features

English professor prepares to debut her first novel
English professor prepares to debut her first novel
New vice president of student services embraces community

El Camino bought in its newest faculty member Ross Miyashiro as vice president of student services on Monday, Sept. 18 as a replacement for a retiring...

New vice president of Administrative Services brings with him a full breadth of experience

Update: Oct. 19, 11:54 a.m. A correction was made to this story regarding the misspelling of Dena Maloney, which was previously spelled "Dean Maloney....

Chicano studies teacher bonds with students over ethnic studies and culture

A young Latino, who adapted into cultural study during childhood, soon acquired a profession that now carries the admiration of others around hi...

Recently hired instructor dances to a new beat
Recently hired instructor dances to a new beat
The student news site of El Camino College
Librarians share their favorite books in the Schauerman Library