New vice president of administrative services begins at El Camino

El Camino introduces Brian Fahnestock as the new hire for vice president of administrative services as of Monday, Sept, 18.

“(I am) especially excited to be here,” Brian Fahnestock, vice president of administrative services said.

Vice president of administrative services is a senior leadership position and requires the planning and evaluation of the operational activities of the district.

“He really is a well rounded qualified person for the position. He’s worked at several community colleges,” president Dean Maloney said.

Brian Fahnestock started as vice president of business services in 1999 at Santa Barbara City College. Later on he left to start a software company called Simpler Systems.

“(He is a) great technology guy. He likes to look at data to help us make decisions and he’s helping to shape our enrollment management team that will help us fulfill goals,” Jean Shankweiler, vice president of academic affairs said.

Later on in his career, Fahnestock became vice chancellor for administration at Ventura County Community College. Shortly after, he became vice chancellor for financial and facilities in North Orange County community college district.



“He’s kind of got that full breath of experiences, both community college as well as California State University,” president Dean Maloney said.

Following this experience, he worked at San Fransisco State University as vice president associate for physical affairs. This was his last stop before Fahnestock came to El Camino College.

“I love the atmosphere of the campus,” Fahnestock said.

Fahnestock is hoped to make a impact with skills from his previous background to help the college to become more approachable.

“(He’ll) help us streamline our processes,” Shankweiler said. “(He will) make decisions for our students and our college that are going to help make us more efficient and more welcoming.”