The EC Art Gallery presents the “Personal Truth” exhibit

Students have the opportunity to view the artworks of five local African-American artists at the The “Personal Truth” art exhibition at the EC Art Gallery, which began on February 11.

The artists Mark Steven Greenfield, Zeal Harris, Umar Rashid, Lezley Saar, and Frank J. Williams honor their heritage and highlight the impact of racism on their lives, thought their art. The artists also used a variety of mediums for their works.

Their works are dedicated to meaningful personal events, as well as specific historical episodes related to racial oppression.

“The exhibition will be interesting to visit because all work personal narrative, pretty excisable, and very important for black history period” Susanna Meiers, director of the exhibition said.

The exhibition will be on view from Feb. 11 to March 17, 2019 (the gallery will be closed on Feb. 18)

The Reception will be on Thursday, Feb. 21, 7-9 p.m, and the gallery talk will be on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m.