Choreography Showcase lights up the Campus Theater

By Jack KanJune 5, 2018

Student perform "ElementAiry" during the Choreography Showcase on Thursday, May 31 in the Campus Theatre. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

Student perform "ElementAiry" during the Choreography Showcase on Thursday, May 31 in the Campus Theatre. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

Striking poses, kinetic energy, emotion, creative costumes and lighting and an eclectic choice of music and songs would all be words used to summarize the Choreography Showcase held at the Campus Theater on Thursday, May 31.

Two performances took place at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., giving both students and non-students a chance to attend the show.

Dancers perform "Embodied" at the Campus Theater on Thursday, May 31. Photo credit: Jack Kan

The showcase was directed by three dancers and choreographers: Liz Hoefner Adams, Jonathan Bryant and Jessica Kondrath.

El Camino dance students performed eighteen acts in total, and it would be impossible to do them all justice with words alone.

Student perform "Escape" during the Choreography Showcase on Thursday, May 31 in the Campus Theatre. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

“Clockwork” resembled a multicolored moving mosaic. “Too Hot” was just that. “Red Breeze” presented an exotic Vietnamese flavor. “Escape” was both dynamic and dramatic. “Release of Emotion” used flags in a visually arresting way.

"Clockwork" was a colorful choreography performed at the Campus Theater on Thursday, May 31. Photo credit: Jack Kan

Flags featured in "Release of Emotion" which was performed in the Campus Theater on Thursday, May 31. Photo credit: Jack Kan

Roel Climaco scorched the stage in “Now That We Are Dead Inside,” a bravura solo performance enhanced by Radiohead’s, “Paranoid Android.”

Dancer Roel Climaco performed a solo in "Now That We Are Dead Inside" to Radiohead's song "Paranoid Android" during the Choreography Showcase. Photo credit: Jack Kan

“Garden Statues” ended on a beautiful note with a red flower.

“Fire & Forget/Forget & Fire” was pure hip hop dyn-o-mite. “Effects of A” was quasi apocalyptic. “ElementAiry” had a fittingly atmospheric foggy background to the tune of Filament’s, “This is My Line”.

A group of dancers perform "Fire & Forget/Forget & Fire" during the Choreography Showcase in the Campus Theater on Thursday, May 31. Photo credit: Jack Kan

Student perform "Effects of A" during the Choreography Showcase on Thursday, May 31 in the Campus Theatre. Photo credit: Mari Inagaki

The emotional high point might have been “Cycle of Suffocation,” a powerful salute to the “#metoo” movement, as well as a tribute to Sara Bareilles’ song “Gravity”.

Even the dancers’ final bows made for an infectious moment that can only be fully illustrated if you were in attendance.

A photo gallery of the Choreography Showcase can be seen here.

