Find Your Frame: see through the lens of 5 types of glasses worn by students

Glasses are used to enhance your vision with a prescription, protect your eyes from UV radiation from the sun or make a fashion statement as an outfit accessory. According to research by Overnight Glasses, approximately 66% of adults in the United States used some form of vision correction including eyeglasses, contact lenses and/or vision correction surgery in 2023. From sunglasses bought on Amazon and flea markets, to prescription glasses worn for years, Warrior Life asked five El Camino College students why they wear their frames.

1. Amazon sunglasses

Leslie Colbert, 18, a nutrition major, got her bright yellow sunglasses from Amazon and wears them often. Colbert said she likes how the glasses complement her Afrocentric hippie style. She gets inspiration for her hippie style from listening to African gospel music.

2. Roadium Open Air Market sunglasses





Marcie Macias, 21, a studio arts major, got her sunglasses which were made by Metal Wings Rock Accessories, a seller at the Roadium Open Air Market in Torrance. Macias said she is a fan of the striped design of the glasses and wears them every day.



3. Transition lens glasses





Theodor Chua, 22, a business administration major, had to get new prescription glasses after he broke his old pair on the day he was getting his eyes checked by an optometrist about a year ago. He decided to get transition lenses for the first time with his black Ray-Ban frames. Chua said he likes that his glasses become shades when he is driving.

4. Silicone bridge prescription glasses





Sophia Cervantes, 26, a studio arts major, has been wearing her current frames for three years. Cervantes said she likes that the frames are a less masculine version of aviator frames and how the bridge is one silicone piece to help the glasses stay in place. For Cervantes, she said glasses with two silicone pads hurt and can fall off when she gets sweaty.



5. Ted Baker prescription glasses





Micaela Aguirre, 19, an art major, has been wearing her Ted Baker prescription glasses for two years. Aguirre said the purple tortoiseshell color frame caught her eye when browsing for new glasses. She started wearing glasses in the fifth grade and has never had them in this style before. Aguirre said she feels prettier when wearing her glasses and that they can go with any of her outfits.





