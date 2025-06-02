The student news site of El Camino College

Find Your Frame: see through the lens of 5 types of glasses worn by students

By Eddy CermenoJune 2, 2025
Marcie Macias, 21, a studio arts major, got her sunglasses from Metal Wings Rock Accessories, a seller at the Roadium Open Air Market in Torrance. Macias said she is a fan of the striped design of the glasses and wears them every day. She likes to go thrifting for outfit pieces and accessories. (Eddy Cermeno | Warrior Life)

Glasses are used to enhance your vision with a prescription, protect your eyes from UV radiation from the sun or make a fashion statement as an outfit accessory. According to research by Overnight Glasses, approximately 66% of adults in the United States used some form of vision correction including eyeglasses, contact lenses and/or vision correction surgery in 2023. From sunglasses bought on Amazon and flea markets, to prescription glasses worn for years, Warrior Life asked five El Camino College students why they wear their frames.

1. Amazon sunglasses

Leslie Colbert, 18, a nutrition major, often wears her square yellow sunglasses she got from Amazon because they complement her style. (Eddy Cermeno | Warrior Life)

Leslie Colbert, 18, a nutrition major, got her bright yellow sunglasses from Amazon and wears them often. Colbert said she likes how the glasses complement her Afrocentric hippie style. She gets inspiration for her hippie style from listening to African gospel music.

2. Roadium Open Air Market sunglasses

Black and yellow striped sunglasses made by Metal Wings Rock Accessories, a seller at the Roadium Open Air Market in Torrance. (Eddy Cermeno | Warrior Life)

Marcie Macias, 21, a studio arts major, got her sunglasses which were made by Metal Wings Rock Accessories, a seller at the Roadium Open Air Market in Torrance. Macias said she is a fan of the striped design of the glasses and wears them every day.

3. Transition lens glasses

Theodor Chua, 22, a business administration major, said he likes his black Ray Ban glasses because of how lightweight they are. (Eddy Cermeno | Warrior Life)

Theodor Chua, 22, a business administration major, had to get new prescription glasses after he broke his old pair on the day he was getting his eyes checked by an optometrist about a year ago. He decided to get transition lenses for the first time with his black Ray-Ban frames. Chua said he likes that his glasses become shades when he is driving.

4. Silicone bridge prescription glasses

Sophia Cervantes, 26, a studio arts major, likes her current glasses because of the single silicone bridge piece on the frame. (Eddy Cermeno | Warrior Life)

Sophia Cervantes, 26, a studio arts major, has been wearing her current frames for three years. Cervantes said she likes that the frames are a less masculine version of aviator frames and how the bridge is one silicone piece to help the glasses stay in place. For Cervantes, she said glasses with two silicone pads hurt and can fall off when she gets sweaty.

5. Ted Baker prescription glasses

Ted Baker prescription glasses worn by Micaela Aguirre, 19, an art major. Aguirre said the purple tortoiseshell color frames caught her attention when she was browsing for new glasses. (Eddy Cermeno | Warrior Life)

Micaela Aguirre, 19, an art major, has been wearing her Ted Baker prescription glasses for two years. Aguirre said the purple tortoiseshell color frame caught her eye when browsing for new glasses. She started wearing glasses in the fifth grade and has never had them in this style before. Aguirre said she feels prettier when wearing her glasses and that they can go with any of her outfits.


