Top 5 energy drinks consumed by students at El Camino College

The average college student relies on a caffeinated beverage to remain alert, energized and focused throughout a school day.

Civic Science data demonstrates, as much as 82% of U.S. adults drink at least one caffeinated beverage a day, including more than half (53%) who consume two or more.

Sixty-four percent of energy drink consumers are from Generation Z, aged 18-24, according to Civic Science.

While not all students drink energy drinks, those who do, classify their favorite based on flavor and caffeine amount.

These are the top energy drinks most consumed by students at El Camino College.

1. Red Bull





Red Bull is the most popular among college students with multiple editions and flavors. It is the top energy drink in the energy drink market, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Nursing major Amalia Vazquez, 25, said her favorite flavor is the Red Bull coconut berry.

“Mainly because of the flavor,” Vasquez said. “I feel like since I get the smaller one that one hits me faster and kicks in faster.”

Each Red Bull contains 80mg of caffeine and costs between $1 to $4.

Radiology major Andrea Martinez, 18, regularly purchases sugar-free Red Bull in strawberry apricot flavor from the ECC vending machine.

2. CELSIUS





One can of CELSIUS contains 200 to 270 mg of caffeine.

CELSIUS recommends, if you are new to energy drinks, drinking no more than one of their products in a 24-hour period. Those with a high tolerance to caffeine are recommended to drink no more than two beverages.

“I recently just started drinking energy drinks. The main ones I usually drink are CELSIUS, I am open to any CELSIUS flavor as long as it just kicks in,” Aracely Carreno, 22, nursing major said.

Celsius drinks range from $1 to $2.

3. Monster Energy





Monster Energy is most popular and known for its brand awareness from advertisements and social media platforms. Containing 160 to 170 mg of caffeine, the energy drinks cost between $2.29 and $4.

Flavors include the brand’s original flavor, Pacific Punch, Orange Dreamsicle White Pineapple and Peaches n’ Creme. A zero sugar option is also available.

4. Yerba Mate





Yerba Mate originates from South America, brewed from the naturally caffeinated leaves of the yerba mate tree.

According to National Geographic, “leaves are trimmed by hand, dried, ground and then aged in a controlled environment for nine to 24 months. Once brewed, it contains more antioxidants than any other tea-based drink.”

“I have seen students drinking a lot of Yerba Mate recently,” Carreno said.

Yerba Mate costs $2.79 or more.

5. Alani Nu





Available in multiple flavors, Alani Nu is full of B6 and B12 vitamins, contains 200mg of caffeine and zero sugar and costs $2.50 to $3.

Various flavors of Monster and Red Bull are available for purchase at the ECC vending machines and can be found in multiple locations including grocery stores, convenience stores and online.