Court Report

Grab your paddles and have some fun – these are the perfect spots for casual games and sunny rallies.

Pickleball might sound like a backyard game your aunt invented after one too many sips of sangria, but make no mistake — it’s the fastest-growing sport in the country.

According to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association, pickleball has grown 51.8% from 2022 to 2023, and an incredible 223.5% in three years, with every single age group seeing increased participation.

Everyone is jumping on the pickleball train – from retirees to Gen Z’ers.

In the South Bay, that train is moving fast. With courts popping up in parks, gyms and anywhere a net can fit, finding the right spot to play can be its own kind of challenge. From dinking to dominating, these are the places in the South Bay where pickleball players come to play — and stay.

Charles H. Wilson Park

At Wilson Park in Torrance, the pickleball action is non stop — assuming you can get a spot on the court. With only two courts, wait times can stretch up to an hour, so bring your patience (and maybe a folding chair). But the wait has its perks: the sidelines feel like a community hangout, with a diverse crowd of all ages and backgrounds cheering, chatting and occasionally scouting future doubles partners. Once you’re up, all eyes are on you — not because you’re a pro, but because there’s literally nothing else to watch. Whether you’re a seasoned player chasing rallies or a newbie just trying to remember the score, the vibe at Wilson Park can swing from fiercely competitive to refreshingly laid-back — sometimes all in the same game. Courts are open daily from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., then again from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m..

2200 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance 90501

310-972-7760

El Segundo Recreation Park





El Segundo Recreation Park is a breath of fresh air for pickleballers tired of long waitlists and tight court schedules. With eight courts available – including a few dedicated to beginners – this spot offers more room to play and a more relaxed rotation. Benches are on the ends of the court for those waiting their turn, though you might not be sitting long. Open play is organized by the Westchester Pickleball crew, who keep things running smoothly while maintaining a fun, community-focused vibe. Parking can be a bit of a scavenger hunt as their lot is a bit small. El Segundo Recreation Park makes it easy to find your rhythm. The park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m..

401 Sheldon St., El Segundo 90245

310-524-2700

@esrecandparks

Hemingway Park

Hemingway Park’s newly constructed courts have quickly become a favorite among locals looking for good games and great company. The courts have a fresh feel and the players bring the kind of energy that makes you want to stay awhile. The crowd is warm, helpful and very competitive, with regulars often offering tips, lessons, or “you play very well” comments from the sidelines. There is always someone willing to help. However, courts close at 5 p.m. on the weekends and 9 p.m. on weekdays, so plan your matches carefully.

700 East Gardena Blvd., Carson 90746

310-538-0018

Sur La Brea

Sur La Brea Parks keeps it simple but solid with four pickleball courts set up right on the tennis courts. The nets are portable but the lines are permanent for easy setup. Make sure to plan accordingly since court hours are limited to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The scene is friendly and easygoing, with plenty of shade from the trees to cool down between games. Restrooms are nearby but dated and there is no designated seating for breaks between games. However, the park makes up for it by making it a comfortable spot to hang out. Parking is available around the neighborhood, though you might have to circle the block once or twice. It isn’t the flashiest but it’s a chill place to rally with good people. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m..

2006 West 236th St., Torrance 90501

310-781-6901

PowerPlay Pickleball

PowerPlay Pickleball brings the action indoors with nine courts, a dedicated practice space and a vibe that balances competitiveness with community energy. It is a favorite among serious players thanks to high-level games and skill-based challenge courts — but beginners are just as welcome. The staff is friendly, players are encouraging and the atmosphere is all about growth and progression. The lighting seems dimmer on the court but the steady stream of rallies more than makes up for it.

Open play is offered but during high-demand hours, you would need to reserve a spot through their app. Memberships are available for $169 a month or there is a drop-in rate of $25 a day. They are expecting to open 21 outdoor courts by late summer or early fall. They are open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m..

19401 South Main St., Carson 90248

310-819-8399