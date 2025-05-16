The student news site of El Camino College

Cosmetology students offer top services hile iving back to the community

By Tina TalleyMay 16, 2025
Lizbeth Rodriguez, 20, a cosmetology major, combs and trims the hair on her mannequin head during a cosmetology class held in the afternoon in the Industry and Technology Building at El Camino College Friday, May 2, 2025. The Cosmetology department offers a wide range of services, with blow-dries, styling, and nail polish being a few of the most popular ones. (Warrior Life | Tina Talley)

The Cosmetology Department is a step ahead—training future beauty professionals while giving students a chance to do what they love and give back to the community.

These are the top five services offered by El Camino College cosmetology students in the department, though their popularity can shift each semester, according to cosmetology technician Catherine Morado.

1. Hair Color

Cosmetology major Lizbeth Rodriguez, 20, combs a section of hair from her mannequin head to style it during a cosmetology class that took place in the Industry and Technology Building at El Camino College on Friday, May 2, 2025. The cosmetology department offers various services to the ECC community, in addition to older clients. (Warrior Life | Tina Talley)

There are plenty of options to choose from when deciding what kind of color clients would like. They can choose from light or dark, in correlation with the natural color of their hair or even pick something more vibrant, including hot pink, purple, or blue.

These dyes can either cover your hair completely or partially. For those wanting to cover the signs of aging in their hair, gray coverage is available as well. “Each service is tailored to what the client wants,” Morado said.

Prices range from $15 to $45.

2. Nail Polish/Acrylic

Swirling bright colors of artificial nails are presented in a floral pattern. One of the most popular services the El Camino College Cosmetology department has to offer is nail polish and acrylic nails, which can be either traditional or custom-made and designed. Photo by Tina Talley *Note: The artificial nails shown in this image are not in any way affiliated with the college or Cosmetology Department, and were used as props for the image by the photographer.*
Swirling bright colors of artificial nails are presented in a floral pattern. One of the most popular services the Cosmetology department has to offer is nail polish and acrylic nails, which can be either traditional or custom-made and designed. (Tina Talley | Warrior Life)

The spectrum of nail polish that exists in the department’s collection includes shades of pinks, reds, blues, and even turquoise and orange. The most popular kind of manicure is gel polish, which can also come in a variety of colors. Acrylic nails are also called upon, with the preference of either traditional nail extensions or custom ones by design.

Prices range from $5 to $20.

3. Blowdry

Most sought-after by older clients, blow dries consist of shampooing, conditioning and washing the hair. Once complete, clients can have it styled in whatever way they wish. From soft waves to tighter curls, there are many different tools hair stylists can use to produce these results. Commonly used instruments are curling irons, flat irons, round and flat brushes and a flat wrap.

Prices vary depending on if you want a shampooing, haircut, or wet set, in which clients can get their hair shampooed and conditioned, with a choice of either using curl rollers for a curly look or other tools for more straight styles, ranging from $15 to $25. Blow dry services for students and older clients cost $15, while adding in shampoo treatment goes for $20. Finally, haircuts with blow dry will cost $25.

4. Facials

Cosmetology students use Dermalogica, a skin product formula that nourishes and cleans the skin, while also adhering to different skin types.

Founded by skin therapist and author Jane Wurwand in 1986, the brand has a family of skin care products aimed toward many kinds of skin, including dry, sensitive or aging skin.

General facials consist of double cleansing, moisturizer and a mask, depending on what the client wants. Before a person chooses to do a facial, however, they have to go through a consultation with the department to see the type of skin they have, which will determine what product is best suited for them.

5. Highlights/Toning

The possibilities are endless with the many combinations of bleaching and highlights. Choices span across balayage to bleaching all the way towards foliage, a combination of both balayage and highlights.

Balayage is a free-hand method where a stylist paints parts of or all of the hair by hand, resulting in a more natural, blended look as opposed to highlights, where the features are more definitive. Clients can ask for any color of their choosing.

Depending on the person and what kind of highlights or balayage they want, it takes up to two days for the entire bleaching process to be complete. On the first day, the bleach is applied and by the second day, the color is added. Individuals must first get a consultation and are recommended to bring a photo of what it is they exactly want.

Hair coloring services include toner for $15, bleaching at $25 or highlights for $45.

Hours of Operation:

The Cosmetology Department usually start appointments at 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. For more information about their schedule, contact 310-660-3593 x 3602.

Location:

El Camino College’s ITEC Building Rooms 142 and 143.

