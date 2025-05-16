Cosmetology students offer top services hile iving back to the community

The Cosmetology Department is a step ahead—training future beauty professionals while giving students a chance to do what they love and give back to the community.

These are the top five services offered by El Camino College cosmetology students in the department, though their popularity can shift each semester, according to cosmetology technician Catherine Morado.

1. Hair Color





There are plenty of options to choose from when deciding what kind of color clients would like. They can choose from light or dark, in correlation with the natural color of their hair or even pick something more vibrant, including hot pink, purple, or blue.

These dyes can either cover your hair completely or partially. For those wanting to cover the signs of aging in their hair, gray coverage is available as well. “Each service is tailored to what the client wants,” Morado said.

Prices range from $15 to $45.

2. Nail Polish/Acrylic





The spectrum of nail polish that exists in the department’s collection includes shades of pinks, reds, blues, and even turquoise and orange. The most popular kind of manicure is gel polish, which can also come in a variety of colors. Acrylic nails are also called upon, with the preference of either traditional nail extensions or custom ones by design.

Prices range from $5 to $20.

3. Blowdry

Most sought-after by older clients, blow dries consist of shampooing, conditioning and washing the hair. Once complete, clients can have it styled in whatever way they wish. From soft waves to tighter curls, there are many different tools hair stylists can use to produce these results. Commonly used instruments are curling irons, flat irons, round and flat brushes and a flat wrap.

Prices vary depending on if you want a shampooing, haircut, or wet set, in which clients can get their hair shampooed and conditioned, with a choice of either using curl rollers for a curly look or other tools for more straight styles, ranging from $15 to $25. Blow dry services for students and older clients cost $15, while adding in shampoo treatment goes for $20. Finally, haircuts with blow dry will cost $25.

4. Facials

Cosmetology students use Dermalogica, a skin product formula that nourishes and cleans the skin, while also adhering to different skin types.

Founded by skin therapist and author Jane Wurwand in 1986, the brand has a family of skin care products aimed toward many kinds of skin, including dry, sensitive or aging skin.

General facials consist of double cleansing, moisturizer and a mask, depending on what the client wants. Before a person chooses to do a facial, however, they have to go through a consultation with the department to see the type of skin they have, which will determine what product is best suited for them.

5. Highlights/Toning

The possibilities are endless with the many combinations of bleaching and highlights. Choices span across balayage to bleaching all the way towards foliage, a combination of both balayage and highlights.

Balayage is a free-hand method where a stylist paints parts of or all of the hair by hand, resulting in a more natural, blended look as opposed to highlights, where the features are more definitive. Clients can ask for any color of their choosing.

Depending on the person and what kind of highlights or balayage they want, it takes up to two days for the entire bleaching process to be complete. On the first day, the bleach is applied and by the second day, the color is added. Individuals must first get a consultation and are recommended to bring a photo of what it is they exactly want.

Hair coloring services include toner for $15, bleaching at $25 or highlights for $45.

Hours of Operation:

The Cosmetology Department usually start appointments at 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. For more information about their schedule, contact 310-660-3593 x 3602.

Location:

El Camino College’s ITEC Building Rooms 142 and 143.