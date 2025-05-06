The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
El Camino College The Union
El Camino College The Union
Trinkets on the go: five blind boxes to add flair to school essentials

By Elise FauniMay 6, 2025
“Smiski Loose Pants” is one of six main designs in the Smiski “Dressing” series. The series, also containing a “secret” rare variant, depicts Smiskis getting dressed with different articles of clothing in an array of poses. (Elise Fauni | Warrior Life)

Colorful boxes line the store shelves. Cute characters smile with sweet eyes, begging to be ripped off the shelves and brought to the cashier.

One can’t hurt, right?

A blind box is a sealed box that contains a mystery variant of a certain collection. Buyers don’t know which variant they’ll see once the box is open, allowing for anticipation and excitement.

Oftentimes, they either keep buying more blind boxes in hopes of getting that one design they want, or even try to obtain the whole collection.

Blind boxes are currently booming in popularity, with a sales revenue of $4.5 billion in the U.S. in 2024, according to Cognitive Market Research.

Blind boxes come in several different collections from several different brands, the most popular being Pop Mart – home to trendy blind boxes such as Labubu, Hirono, etc., as well as Sonny Angel, Smiski, and other figurines of recognizable characters such as Mofuand and Sanrio.

However, these cute figurines don’t have to just collect dust in your bedroom.

Here are five of the best blind boxes you can use for giving your school supplies a touch of your personality.

1. Labubu

“Baba” is the light-brown design in the Labubu “Have a Seat” series. In this series, the Labubus have a short-haired furry texture and are posed in a sitting position.
“Baba” is the light-brown design in the Labubu “Have a Seat” series. In this series, the Labubus have a short-haired furry texture and are posed in a sitting position. (Elise Fauni | Warrior Life)

Labubu ($21.99) is a blind box collection, with each box containing a variant of a creature with soft fur and a vinyl face. Known for its cute – and arguably, a little terrifying – face, Labubus have taken the world by storm. With consumers lining up outside Pop Mart stores, fighting over boxes and reselling the charms for triple the price, Labubus are undoubtedly one of the hottest blind boxes on the market.

Designed by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, Labubu was created in 2015 for a children’s book series titled “The Monsters,” alongside several monster characters inspired by Nordic folklore. A collaboration with Pop Mart beginning in 2019 brought Labubu into what we know now as the Labubu blind box collections.

The appeal of these furry monsters comes from their ability to act as a bag charm. Attach a Labubu to your backpack and bring your new furry friend to school with you. Brag to your friends about scoring the cutest design, or simply bring Labubu along as emotional support on a stressful day.

2. Sonny Angel HIPPERS

The hamster design of the Sonny Angel Hippers looks back at its potential audience, attached to an iPad Mini by its adhesive gel.
The hamster design of the Sonny Angel Hippers looks back at its potential audience, attached to an iPad Mini by its adhesive gel. (Elise Fauni | Warrior Life)

Originally known for their standard standing figures, Sonny Angels have won over the hearts of blind box collectors with their simple, yet easily collectible designs. Second behind Pop Mart, Sonny Angel holds 25% of the blind box market share, according to Global Growth Insights. Each figure features a different headpiece, from animals to foods, atop a baby with angel wings.

Japanese designer Toru Soeya created the cherubic Sonny Angel design in May 2004, inspired by the American cartoon Kewpie, who was first illustrated by Rose O’Neill in 1909.

What makes the Sonny Angel HIPPERS ($12.75) special is its different design; their flat bellies with adhesive gel lets them cling to their collectors phones, tablets, laptops, etc. Perfect for college students, Sonny Angel HIPPERS can be used as an adorable, 3D touch to the devices brought to school for note-taking during lectures and doing homework in the Schauerman Library.

3. Mofusand HIPPERS

The “Saw Shark Meow” design of the Mofusand Hippers peeks over a Macbook screen. The Mofusand Hippers contains seven different Mofusand cats dressed in sea-animal costumes.
The “Saw Shark Meow” design of the Mofusand Hippers peeks over a Macbook screen. The Mofusand Hippers contains seven different Mofusand cats dressed in sea-animal costumes. (Elise Fauni | Warrior Life)

Mofusand is a collection of cat characters, often dressed up in costumes. To appeal to its large and loyal fan base, Mofusand has collaborated with large brands, including Uniqlo and Sonny Angel, by adding merchandise, such as clothing and blind boxes, to their current line of plushies and standard standing blind boxes.

Similar to the Sonny Angel HIPPERS, Mofusand HIPPERS ($12.75) can also be used to decorate your school devices. Mofusand HIPPERS go great on laptops, as their inward facial design peeks over the screen to watch you as you lock in on your essays.

4. Smiski

“Loose Pants Smiski” from the Smiski “Dressing” series sits in a decorative carrying case that can hang from a backpack. There are a total of 117 Smiskis across 17 different series.
“Loose Pants Smiski” from the Smiski “Dressing” series sits in a decorative carrying case that can hang from a backpack. There are a total of 117 Smiskis across 17 different series. (Elise Fauni | Warrior Life)

Also designed by Toru Soeya, Smiskis are green, glowing creatures always pictured with a straight face. But despite their nonchalant expression, the blind boxes always depict the character in several silly poses and activities, including getting dressed, doing yoga, reading, the list goes on.

Most Smiskis are not keychains or attachable to devices like HIPPERS (although there are Smiski HIPPERS on the market for $12.75). Still, you can purchase a carrying case on Amazon for around $5 to bring these green creatures on the go. Collectors often also take the extra step to decorate these cases, essentially making a cute home for your figure.

Smiskis are glow-in-the-dark and charge in UV light. Attached to your bag, these figures can charge in the sun while you’re on campus, leaving you with a glowing Smiski as you return home from a long day at school.

5. Hirono

“Cabin” Hirono, a part of the Hirono “Shelter” series, is designed with parts of his body as a house, even with a chimney atop his head. Each Hirono series contains 12 different designs, along with one “secret” design, marked as a silhouette on each box with a one in 144 chance of obtaining.
“Cabin” Hirono, a part of the Hirono “Shelter” series, is designed with parts of his body as a house, even with a chimney atop his head. Each Hirono series contains 12 different designs, along with one “secret” design, marked as a silhouette on each box with a one in 144 chance of obtaining. (Elise Fauni | Warrior Life)

Created in 2021 by Lang, Hirono ($15.99) – another Pop Mart blind box – is a collection of figures curating designs of a boy character in a very artistic, emotional style. Popular due to its versatility, Hirono’s simple color palette and unique designs make it a favorite for everybody.

Using a carrying case, Hironos can decorate your backpack, adding a stylistic, though less bold, statement to your bag compared to Labubu. The simple color palette of Hironos can easily match any backpack.

Blind boxes can be found in stores including Kouhigh Toys, 528 Design Studio, Top Canvas, Tokyo Japanese Lifestyle and Kinokuniya, all located in Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance. Pop Mart also has several locations in Los Angeles and Orange County.

