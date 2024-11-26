Advertisement
From matcha to overnight oats, satisfy your tastebuds with these 3 quick, easy Trader Joe’s Recipes

Byline photo of Erica Lee
By Erica LeeNovember 26, 2024

As grocery store prices skyrocket, more people are flocking to Trader Joe’s for affordable food that doesn’t skimp on quality.

According to Supermarket News, Trader Joe’s saw 6.3% more foot traffic than their competitors in August 2022.

Instagram and TikTok are brimming with Trader Joe’s recipes that promise cheap, delicious meals made with five ingredients or less. With five locations within four miles of El Camino College, easy-to-make meals and drinks are within reach.

From meal-prep pasta to overnight oats and matcha, try these five easy, Instagrammable Trader Joe’s recipes today.

Recipe 1: Matcha Matcha Boba

By @traderjoes, 3.2m followers

Erica Lee | Warrior Life
Erica Lee | Warrior Life

Don’t have time to grab boba before class? TJ’s Instant Boba Kit brings the shop to you. This tall, refreshing glass of green tea with chewy boba and creamy milk allows you to enjoy this trendy matcha drink without the not-so-trendy price tag.

Ingredients:

5 tbsp of TJ’s Matcha Green Tea Latte Mix

1 stick of TJ’s Matcha Green Tea Powder

½ cup boiling water

1 packet of TJ’s Instant Boba Kit, prepared according to package instructions

Ice

¼ cup of TJ’s Whole Milk (Warrior Life used TJ’s Non-Dairy Oat Beverage)

Instructions:

1. Mix Matcha Green Tea Latte Mix and Matcha Green Tea Powder in a bowl. Whisk to combine.

2. Pour boiling water over matcha mixture and whisk thoroughly to combine. Set aside or refrigerate until cool.

3. Pour the prepared boba packet and brown sugar syrup into a tall glass. Fill ¾ of the glass with ice. Pour cooled matcha over ice, then top with a splash of milk. Stir to combine.

Recipe 2: Brown Sugar Overnight Oats

By @traderjoeskitchen, 422k followers

 

Erica Lee | Warrior Life
Erica Lee | Warrior Life

Since the 2010s, overnight oats have continued to grow in popularity. With less than five ingredients and limitless options for customization, overnight oats are a quick and easy breakfast to put together the night before that 8 a.m. class.

Here’s a fall-ready recipe that’ll taste as sweet as a snickerdoodle cookie.

Ingredients:

½ cup rolled oats

½ cup milk of choice

2 tbsp TJ’s Brown Sugar Creamer

1 tsp chia seeds

¼ tsp vanilla extract

Sprinkle of cinnamon

Honey (optional)

Instructions:

1. In a jar or bowl, combine oats, milk, Brown Sugar Creamer, chia seeds, vanilla extract, honey and cinnamon.

2. Shake and let sit overnight in the fridge.

3. The ingredients will combine to make a creamy, ready-to-eat dish overnight. In the morning, feel free to top it off with some fresh fruit or extra cinnamon and brown sugar.

Recipe 3: Chorizo and Kale Pasta Bake

From @traderjoes5itemsorless, 614k followers

Erica Lee | Warrior Life
Erica Lee | Warrior Life

With ingredients under $12 and a 20-minute cook time, this is a fantastic weeknight meal for those pressed for time. The amount of pasta can be adjusted to feed up to eight people, and can also be meal-prepped for the week.

Warning: the savory soy chorizo, warm melted mozzarella and crisp kale will make you want to eat the whole dish once it’s out of the oven.

Ingredients:

1 soy chorizo

4 oz penne pasta

1 cup shredded mozzarella, split in half

2-3 handfuls of kale

2 tbsp minced garlic

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Bring a pot of water to boil, add pasta and cook for 11 to 13 minutes.

3. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the soy chorizo, garlic and kale and cook for eight to 10 minutes.

4. Drain pasta and add to soy chorizo and kale mix. Stir to combine.

5. In a medium-sized baking dish, add the pasta, soy chorizo and kale mix. Spread ½ cup of shredded mozzarella. Then, add another layer of the pasta, soy chorizo and kale mix before topping off with another ½ cup of mozzarella.

6. Cook in the oven for three to five minutes, or until the cheese melts.

7. Serve hot and enjoy!

