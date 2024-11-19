Advertisement
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

The weight of expectation: how having immigrant parents led to setting high standards and feeling like a failure

Byline photo of Angela Osorio
By Angela OsorioNovember 19, 2024
Illustration by Nikki Yunker

My parents always expected straight As. Maybe an occasional B.

That’s just who I was: a good student. Smart. Hardworking. Determined.

The only problem? I felt like I had to be.

I owed it to my parents. After all, they worked so hard to get here. I couldn’t disappoint them; I knew what they expected me to become.

My father left a drug-ridden Colombia in the ‘90s and my mom immigrated from Mexico, both for the same reason: a better future.

A future that did not come without hardship. My parents lived their first years in Los Angeles in poverty, staying in a shelter for two years and working pay check to pay check to get by. They waited 15 years for citizenship.

How could I not give them my all?

Perhaps other immigrants’ children can relate.

The number of children of immigrants has grown over the years, with a total of 17.6 million U.S. children living with at least one immigrant parent in 2022, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

Children of immigrants have been rising to the top, many surpassing their parents’ income in upward mobility.

A 2016 study by the Institute of Family Studies found that 51% of children of immigrants were earning mostly A’s, compared to 48% of those with US-born parents.

It’s the children of immigrants who get into top colleges, become lawyers or doctors, start businesses and win science fairs and spelling bees.

Not to say that children of nonimmigrants don’t accomplish the same things. There’s always competition there.

Yet, according to a KFF analysis, immigrants’ children are more likely to have a bachelor’s degree than children of U.S.-born parents.

So what do we have that others don’t?

Most of us don’t have money or connections. We don’t have privilege or influence.

Instead, we have the pressure within us, pushing us every day, to make our parents proud and make their sacrifice worth it.

That’s why I worked hard my entire childhood – I was determined to have a successful future. For them.

My father would call home to Colombia and tell his parents about everything I achieved. Every honor roll, report card and scholarly award.

“She’s going to do great things,” they would say.

I wasn’t so sure.

My smooth academic trajectory hit a rock at the start of high school. The pandemic ensued, laziness kicked in and years of academic rigor suddenly slipped down the drain.

I had no motivation to continue my education. No reason to put in effort. It was so easy to sleep in, miss class and skip assignments.

I stopped enrolling in challenging classes and planned to graduate from California Pacific Charter School in Newport Beach as soon as possible, just to get high school over with. So I did.

As I walked down the stage at my graduation ceremony after just three years in high school, an emptiness sunk my stomach.

My parents were smiling and taking pictures, but I couldn’t understand why they were so happy. I had wasted the past three years of my life, accomplishing nothing.

“Your parents must be proud of you,” people would tell me.

I didn’t believe them. They had to be disappointed. Disillusioned with their daughter who had so much potential.

A wave of guilt washed over me. I owed them everything. My success, my hard work, my good grades.

Otherwise, what was their sacrifice for? The thousands of miles they traveled? The years it took them to get their citizenship? The decision to move to a more expensive neighborhood where their daughters could attend better schools? It would’ve all been in vain.

During my first years of college, I yearned to accomplish something and make up for the time wasted. I wanted to prove my potential and worth.

When I first started writing this story, I refused to talk to my parents. I hated confrontation and vulnerability.

But, looking my mom in the eyes one day, I knew I had to tell her. So I did.

All she wanted, she said, was for me to have a career and to be independent. “That’s the best thing I can give you,” she said.

I sighed, having heard this many times.

Then, she said this: “Don’t try so hard to make me proud. I love you. You’re my kid.”

Tears began to form as I realized something I wish I’d known long ago.

It wasn’t my accomplishments that made my parents proud.

Although they wanted me to be successful, that didn’t define their love for me.

They were simply proud of who I was, as their daughter.

And that was enough.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Warrior Life
Illustration by Sofia Flores
Connecting through injury: how hurting my ankle reminded me of struggles my mom experienced
Illustration by Sofia Flores
Animation Isolation: How anime's booming popularity in the 2000s became my personal reckoning of what it means to be Japanese American
Illustration by Nikki Yunker
Spoiled? American students are pampered, they just don't know it
Illustration by Isabella Espat
Living with ADHD: From medication to self-mastery
Illustration by Sofia Flores
Battling with isolation: My experience defeating anxiety as the enemy
Illustration by Sofia Flores
From friends to strangers: A journey of self-discovery after friendship loss
More in Warrior Life Magazine
Illustration by Chelsea Alvarez
My big fat online dating encounter: My experience as a plus-size woman finding love virtually
A man stocks up on sauce after ordering from El Chiapas Tacos on Saturday, Mar. 30. (Miliana Cienfuegos | Warrior Life)
Crenshaw Boulevard and Marine Avenue: A Street-Side Latin American Food Court
Ceramics instructor Vince Palacios works with ceramics Lab Technician Rod Almazan to load up a kiln oven with various student ceramic and pottery projects on Wednesday, April, 17. The El Camino College ceramics lab/studio is located inside the Art Complex. (Delfino Camacho | Warrior Life)
The man with the double life: Shaping futures with clay
Cinema magic: a video camera stands as one of many symbols for cinema. Take a look into five must-watch movies. (Greg Fontanilla | Warrior Life)
The top 5 movies you should watch before you die
Representatives from El Camino College's Pride Center. (Dayana Rodriguez | Warrior Life)
Building pride: The role of LGBTQIA+ resources in student success
The fire pit is lit outside of Nook Coffee Bar on April 24. (Alondra Peza Camarena | Warrior Life)
Top 5 study cafes within 5 miles of El Camino