Top 5 must try taco trucks around El Camino College

Sometimes you may want a late night snack or have a late night craving but you may not know where to go or want to pay more than $5 for a meal. You’re in luck, listed down below are the top five taco trucks within 8 miles of El Camino College that you can visit.

1. Ricos Tacos

Ricos Tacos is a delicious taco truck in the city of Harbor City. They serve various items you can choose from besides tacos which is nice because sometimes you may not want tacos but your family does. The employees are very nice and speak both Spanish and English. Their best item would have to be their carne asada fries because they’re so good. The fries are fresh, crispy, and not mushy which is a great reason to try them. Many times you may have been let down with your order of carne asada fries but you won’t be this time.

Address: S.Vermont/Sepulveda Blvd, Harbor City, CA 90710

Hours: open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m to 10 p.m

Contact: 626-225-1959

Social Media: check out their Facebook and Instagram @ricostacos626

2. Leo’s Tacos

Leo’s Tacos is a taco truck in the city of Wilmington. The most popular and well known item on the menu are the tacos al pastor. The taco truck has a huge variety of food items, you can get tacos, tortas, tostadas, burritos, sopes, mulitas, and much more. They even have a special vegetarian menu for those who don’t eat meat. Their torta de asada is a great item to order. It comes on toasted sandwich bread with carne asada, lettuce, queso ranchero, avocado, and tomato. The aguas aren’t too sweet or too watery which is a good thing. They have a perfect sweetness, smoothness, and are perfectly blended, meaning they aren’t filled with chunks of fruit. Their most affordable item would be their tacos starting at $1.25.

Address: 1748 N. Avalon Blvd, Wilmington, CA 90744

Hours: open 7 days a week from 10 a.m to 1 a.m

Social Media: You can also find them on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat @leostacostruck

Website: www.leostacostruck.com

3. Los Antojitos

Los Antojitos is the biggest truck out of all of them and it’s located in Gardena. Los Antojitos is the taco truck with the biggest variety of food. The first taco truck serves tacos, mariscos, tortas, and more. The second truck sells aguas frescas and antojitos like fresas con crema, paletas, and basically different kinds of fruit desserts. The third truck sells sweets and snacks like hot cheetos with cheese, churros, and other delicious snacks. Los Antojitos is known for their delicious tacos and mariscos. If you don’t feel like going out because of COVID-19, they deliver through multiple food apps. Items range from $1.20 per taco to $13 for a plate of seafood.

Address: 16717 S Figueroa St, Gardena, CA 90248

Hours: open everyday from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Contact: 310-769-6951

Social Media: @elantojito on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Website: http://website.uniquemobileapps.com/free/rios12345/el_antojitos_gardena.

4. Doty’s Tacos

Doty’s Tacos is a very well-known taco truck located in Gardena. It’s very popular and there’s always a line because the food there is really good. They have the best tacos for a really good price which is $1.50 for each taco. Doty’s Tacos serve tacos, tortas, burritos, quesadillas, mulitas, and sopes. Their service is very good, organized, and fast compared to many other taco trucks. Fast service is good because you wouldn’t want to be waiting a long time outside in the cold.

Address: Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249

Hours: open Sunday through Thursday from 6pm-12am and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6pm-2am

Contact: (310) 220-7685

5. Tacos al Cabron: Los Poblanos

Tacos al Cabron is another taco truck located in Gardena, it’s actually very close to Doty’s tacos. The tacos are served with either al pastor, carne asada, or pollo. You can top it off with onion, cilantro, lime, salsa verde, roja, guacamole salsa, and chiles. What’s nice is the employees put the toppings in a separate bag along with your order due to sanitary issues with COVID. They also serve tortas. tacos, burritos, quesadillas, mulitas, sopes, huaraches, tacos de camaron, and taco vampiro. Their prices are a bit more expensive but the food is good so it’s worth it. The lowest price is $2 per taco and the highest is $9 for a quesadilla de camaron.

Location: Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena, CA 90249

Hours:open Wednesdays through Sundays from 6pm to 10pm

Contact: 323-235-6659.