Top 5 places to get birria around El Camino College

Abigail’s Tacos is a birria food truck that serves six different items. The must-try item, of course, is the birria tacos. (Margarita Sipaque/ Warrior Life)

Juicy birria beef served in tortillas with consome, onion, cilantro, and salsa hits the spot every time. Sometimes food gets pricey for us college students but why spend $5 at Mcdonalds or Taco Bell when you can buy tacos de birria at a birria food truck? Or spend $10 on a quesadilla de birria or birria with rice and beans.

Here are the top 5 Birria places in a 10 mile radius from El Camino College.

1. Zacatecas Restaurant

Zacatecas Restaurant is a Mexican food restaurant that serves all kinds of Mexican food. Birria isn’t on the menu, you just let the waiters know that you would like to get some. One way you can ask for birria is by ordering the grilled chicken bowl and substituting it with birria. The birria here is worth it because it is very flavorful. The combination with rice and beans makes the meal very filling.

Address: 13737 S Inglewood Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Phone number: 310-679-5161

Days/Hours open: Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2. Pepes Red Tacos

Pepes Red Tacos is another birria food truck that serves a variety of food items. One item that they serve is a vampiro (vampire in panish). A vampiro is like a quesadilla and taco combined. It has two layers of white melted cheese and in the middle is the birria. Any cheese lovers out there would really enjoy this meal. The outside, which is the two tortillas, are crunchy and toasted. It is a great choice if you are looking for something new and different to try.

Address: 23814 Vermont Ave, Harbor City, CA 90710

Instagram: Pepesredtacos

Phone number: 310-408-9739

Days/Hours open: Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3. Abigail’s Tacos

A great simple, cheap, and filling choice. Each taco cost $1, which is nice for college students on a budget looking for good food. The tortilla is dipped in consome and has onion, cilantro and a spicy yet very tasty salsa. If you are a spicy lover, you should ask for their habanero salsa to add more flavor to your tacos. The torta de birria is very juicy and has the right amount of birria, cheese, onion and cilantro. The menu also consists of burritos de birria, mulitas de birria, and a birria with rice and beans place.

Address: 1200 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Wilmington, CA 90744

Instagram: Abi_gailtacos

Phone number: (213)-915-7754

Days/Hours open: Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday 7 a.m to 4 p.m.

4. Tacos el Goloso

Tacos el Goloso is a birria “fast food” restaurant. It doesn’t have a drive through or is very fast but it’s not a traditional restaurant where a server attends to take your order. There are a lot of Tacos el Goloso spread out around some cities. They also serve birria based foods like birria tacos, quesadillas, burritos, and more. A nice plus about this restaurant is that they serve aguas frescas. The birria plate is a great choice to choose from because it comes with a lot of food. The birria had a good amount of flavor, it isn’t dry or full of fat.

Address: 3720 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA 90505

Instagram: Tacos El Goloso

Phone number: 310-921-8167

Days/Hours open: Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

5. Taqueria El Otro Amigo

Taqueria El Otro Amigo is a Mexican Restaurant, one of their items on the menu is a birria plate. It comes with birria, Mexican red rice and fried beans with cheese on top. This is hands down the best birria place. Their birria is very juicy and flavorful. They drench the birria with consome making so juicy. Their birria tacos are big and come in a set of three with Mexican red rice and beans.

Address: 17236 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90504

Phone number: 310-516-6344

Days/Hours open: Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.