Bowls of bliss: five açaí-to-try destinations around the South Bay

More than just their bold colors, vibrant blends of fruity goodness and irresistible toppings, these five acai spots around the South Bay offer a getaway in a bowl.

An acai bowl is a thick smoothie blend made from acai berries, with a soft-serve ice cream textured base.

Usually served in a bowl and topped with a variety of fresh ingredients, including sliced bananas, strawberries, granola and more refreshing and healthy toppings, an acai bowl makes the perfect breakfast meal or snack.

According to Healthline, acai berries are known as a “superfruit” since they are packed with antioxidants, rich in nutrients and possibly contributing to improving cholesterol levels.

1. Beach Bowls Acai Cafe

Dive into the tropical fusion of sweet pineapple and mango blended into a smooth acai base at Beach Bowls, an acai cafe located 1.5 miles from El Camino College.

Beach Bowls offers 18 different kinds of base flavors between three sizes – mini, regular and large, along with 10 smoothie flavor options.

Topped neatly with crunchy granola, creamy almond butter, freshly sliced strawberries and bananas, the Tropical Bowl ($12.25) contains a pineapple and mango blend, creating a perfect balance of flavor and texture. Whey or vegan protein can be added for $1.90.

Address: 2370 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance, 90501

Phone: (310) 328-8515

Hours:

Monday to Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2. SuCane

Located 1.5 from ECC, SuCane offers five preset acai bowls for those looking for a quick, yet tasty option. With six choices of fruit, five choices for drizzle and 14 dry toppings, you can design and build your own bowl.

The Tropical Paradise bowl ($9.95) has a smooth, but vibrant blend of ripe coconut and sweet mango with the delicate taste of dragon fruit that creates a colorful and dreamy base.

It’s topped with freshly sliced bananas, juicy strawberries, and golden pineapple chunks with a satisfying crunch of coconut almond granola. The tart-sweetness of goji berries and a drizzle of agave honey finish it off.

SuCane also offers fresh pressed sugarcane juice with 15 different sugarcane flavors.

Address: 15420 Western Ave. #F, Gardena, 90249

Phone: (310) 756-6487

Hours:

Sunday, Monday: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday, Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3. Pur Bowls

The sweet, crunchy and refreshing Amazon Bowl ($10) with added rich dark cacao chips and almond butter from pur Bowls has a velvety acai base.

Coated with gluten-free granola, paired with strawberries and bananas, it’s refreshing and delicious.

The bowl also comes with a nutty crunch provided by the roasted almonds and a sprinkle of sweetened coconut flakes.

Pur Bowls has cane sugar free, plant-based bases and certified gluten free granola with many fresh ingredients, their acai bowl makes the perfect vegan dessert.

It is located 6.5 miles from ECC.

Address: 930 E Dominguez St. #B Carson, 90746

Phone: (310) 817-4320

Hours:

Monday, Sunday: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

4. Berry Brand

The Cali Bowl ($10) at Berry Brand is a nourishing tribute to the West Coast lifestyle and is 4.0 miles from ECC.

Starting with an acai coconut dream base, this bowl is topped with a colorful mix of red strawberries, evenly sliced bananas and delicious blueberries.

A delightful crunch stems from the chopped almonds, sunflower seeds and cacao nibs, while the silky texture comes from the vanilla chia pudding.

Berry Brand also offers two signature drinks, an iced matcha oat milk and an iced house coffee and is looking to add more items to their menu.

Address: 980 W 190th St. Ste C1 Torrance, 90502

Phone: (424) 318-7595

Hours:

Monday, Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

5. Bowlology

The Hula Bowl ($13.50) at Bowlology is an island-inspired treat that takes you right to a relaxing day at the beach and is located 2.1 miles from campus.

Starting with a fruity acai base blended with juicy peaches, pineapples, mangoes, bananas and a nice splash of almond milk.

This bowl is crowned simply with sweet strawberries, creamy banana slices, toasted granola and coated lightly with agave honey that drizzles down right back into the tasty base.

Classic but rejuvenating, this bowl is a perfect treat for a sunny day.

Bowlology also offers smoothies, poke bowls, protein bowls, cold pressed juices and energy shots from THRĪV a cold-pressed juice co-packing manufacturer.

Address: 731 Campus Dr., El Segundo, 90245

Phone: (310) 616-3393

Hours:

Monday, Sunday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.