Top 5 fabric stores within 15 miles of El Camino
Growing up in the South Bay, there was no shortage of fabric stores you could count on to take care of all your communion, quinceañera, prom and other dress-making needs. Lennox Boulevard, Market Street in Inglewood and Gardena Boulevard were where you would go for the perfect fabrics and accessories for your special occasion.
Those places are mostly gone now and only the biggest and best has survived. For anyone wanting to support family-owned businesses and willing to drive a bit further out, here are Warrior Life’s top five picks for fabric stores within 15 miles of El Camino.
1. SAS Fabrics
Opened in 1989, SAS Fabrics is a large family business with a huge selection of fabrics and also trims, yarn and accessories. The inside has a warehouse-like feel that invites you to rummage freely aisle after aisle.
Address: 13500 Hawthorne Blvd., Hawthorne
Phone: 310-978-8985
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday-Monday: Closed
Website: https://www.sasfabricscalifornia.com/
2. Islands Fabric
Islands Fabric is a small store packed with aisles and walls of vibrant Hawaiian, Samoan, Tongan and other island fabrics. Small sections of clothing, sarongs, flags, accessories and pro sports fabrics are also available.
Address: 638 E. 219th St., Carson
Phone: 310-518-0600
Hours: Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Website: https://alensfabric.com/
3. Fabric Barn Inc.
Opened in 1980, Fabric Barn is a large arts and crafts store with a small, but well-stocked, section of fabric in the very back of the store. Pre-packaged cuts of fabric and a variety of party favors and decorations are available up front.
Address: 3111 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
Phone: 562-719-2881
Hours: Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Website: https://fabricbarninc.com/fabric.aspx
4. Africa by the Yard
Originally opened in Leimert Park in 1987, Africa by the Yard is a small home furnishings shop run by owner Faadil Asadullah. The shop features a wall of authentic fabrics imported from Niger, Nigeria, Ghana and other West African nations.
Address: 416 E. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood
Phone: 323-291-1517
Hours: Tuesday: noon-8 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday: noon-8 p.m.
Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday-Monday: Closed
5. Chic Fabric Remnants
Chic Fabric Remnants is a small neighborhood shop packed with rolls of silk, lace, tulle and all your fancy dress needs. The shop is run by owner Sylvia Garcia, whose customers greet her by name as they arrive to pick up their alterations.
Address: 1704 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach
Phone: 562-591-3572
Hours: Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday: Closed