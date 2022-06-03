Top 5 fabric stores within 15 miles of El Camino

A wide variety of denim is available for $5.99 per yard at SAS Fabrics in Hawthorne. SAS Fabrics is the largest family-owned fabric store in the South Bay. (Elsa Rosales | Warrior Life)

Growing up in the South Bay, there was no shortage of fabric stores you could count on to take care of all your communion, quinceañera, prom and other dress-making needs. Lennox Boulevard, Market Street in Inglewood and Gardena Boulevard were where you would go for the perfect fabrics and accessories for your special occasion.

Those places are mostly gone now and only the biggest and best has survived. For anyone wanting to support family-owned businesses and willing to drive a bit further out, here are Warrior Life’s top five picks for fabric stores within 15 miles of El Camino.

1. SAS Fabrics

Opened in 1989, SAS Fabrics is a large family business with a huge selection of fabrics and also trims, yarn and accessories. The inside has a warehouse-like feel that invites you to rummage freely aisle after aisle.

Address: 13500 Hawthorne Blvd., Hawthorne

Phone: 310-978-8985

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday-Monday: Closed

Website: https://www.sasfabricscalifornia.com/

2. Islands Fabric

Islands Fabric is a small store packed with aisles and walls of vibrant Hawaiian, Samoan, Tongan and other island fabrics. Small sections of clothing, sarongs, flags, accessories and pro sports fabrics are also available.

Address: 638 E. 219th St., Carson

Phone: 310-518-0600

Hours: Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Website: https://alensfabric.com/

3. Fabric Barn Inc.

Opened in 1980, Fabric Barn is a large arts and crafts store with a small, but well-stocked, section of fabric in the very back of the store. Pre-packaged cuts of fabric and a variety of party favors and decorations are available up front.

Address: 3111 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Phone: 562-719-2881

Hours: Monday-Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Website: https://fabricbarninc.com/fabric.aspx

4. Africa by the Yard

Originally opened in Leimert Park in 1987, Africa by the Yard is a small home furnishings shop run by owner Faadil Asadullah. The shop features a wall of authentic fabrics imported from Niger, Nigeria, Ghana and other West African nations.

Address: 416 E. Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

Phone: 323-291-1517

Hours: Tuesday: noon-8 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday: noon-8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday-Monday: Closed

5. Chic Fabric Remnants

Chic Fabric Remnants is a small neighborhood shop packed with rolls of silk, lace, tulle and all your fancy dress needs. The shop is run by owner Sylvia Garcia, whose customers greet her by name as they arrive to pick up their alterations.

Address: 1704 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach

Phone: 562-591-3572

Hours: Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Closed