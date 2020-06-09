The student news site of El Camino College
The+I-110+freeway+has+significantly+lighter+traffic+going+both+southbound+and+northbound+at+7+p.m.+on+Wednesday%2C+May+13+because+of+Los+Angeles%E2%80%99+ongoing+stay-at-home+order+due+to+COVID-19.+%28Jamie+Solis+%2F+Warrior+Life%29

The I-110 freeway has significantly lighter traffic going both southbound and northbound at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13 because of Los Angeles’ ongoing stay-at-home order due to COVID-19. (Jamie Solis / Warrior Life)

COVID-19: Documenting the pandemic

By Rosemary Montalvo

June 9, 2020

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic first reached the U.S. mid January of 2020. Because of the rapid spreadof the coronavirus, several countries like China and Italy went on a strict lockdown to help reduce the spread of the deadly virus. U.S. states soon followed with their ownindividual stay-at-home orders.

Before the quarantine order in California was put into place at the end of March, Universities and colleges around the state transitioned classes to an online platform and closed their campuses.

El Camino College was one of them. Originally EC’s campus was only supposed to be closed through springbreak, but updates from college officials quickly informedstudents that classes would remain online and campuswould stay closed for the remainder of the Spring 2020semester and through the summer term.

The closure of the college put a halt to the work beingproduced by us, the Warrior Life staff. The stay at homeorder prevented us from covering campus life and current events and forced us to broaden our coverage to our own neighborhoods; from Marina Del Rey to Riverside.

We’re living through something none of us were ever prepared for, but instead of being idle, we decided to do what we do best and get out there and document it–safely, of course.

A healthcare worker stands at a drive- thru COVID-19 testing site at Alondra Park in Lawndale, on Friday, April 10. The county of Los Angeles has set up 25 drive-thru test-sites in an effort to track and contain the virus. (Heather Guzman / Warrior Life)
A healthcare worker stands at a drive- thru COVID-19 testing site at Alondra Park in Lawndale, on Friday, April 10. The county of Los Angeles has set up 25 drive-thru test-sites in an effort to track and contain the virus. (Heather Guzman / Warrior Life)
Signage outside of Costco in Marina Del Rey provides information about which products are in stock and which products are out of stock, Tuesday, April 7. Lots of sanitary products were out of stock in many stores because of COVID-19. (Cameron Klassen / Warrior Life)
Signage outside of Costco in Marina Del Rey provides information about which products
are in stock and which products are out of stock, Tuesday, April 7. Lots of sanitary products were out of stock in many stores because of COVID-19. (Cameron Klassen / Warrior Life)
A man wearing a painter’s mask looks at bananas at a Costco in Marina Del Rey on Sunday, March 22. Los Angeles County made it a requirement for employees and patrons to wear masks in public areas on Wednesday, April 15. (Cameron Klassen / Warrior Life)
A man wearing a painter’s mask looks at bananas at a Costco in Marina Del Rey on Sunday, March 22. Los Angeles County made it a requirement for employees and patrons to wear masks in public areas on Wednesday, April 15. (Cameron Klassen / Warrior Life)
Keith Terry, [right], tends to a customer looking to buy hand sanitizer from his Corona Virus supplies stand, Wednesday, May 13. Keith intends on keeping his stand up until the end of the quarantine in order to provide the community with essentials to protect against the virus. (Rosemary Montalvo / Warrior Life)
Keith Terry, [right], tends to a customer looking to buy hand sanitizer from his Corona Virus supplies stand, Wednesday, May 13. Keith intends on keeping his stand up until the end of the quarantine in order to provide the community with essentials to protect against the virus. (Rosemary Montalvo / Warrior Life)
A man on a bicycle and a child on a Hoverboard cruise by the So Cal Gas Tank Farm in Playa Del Rey, on Sunday, April 12. Governor Gavin Newsom ordered California beaches to be closed on May 1 in an effort to lessen the spread of COVID-19. (Cameron Klassen / Warrior Life)
A man on a bicycle and a child on a Hoverboard cruise by the So Cal Gas Tank Farm in Playa Del Rey, on Sunday, April 12. Governor Gavin Newsom ordered California beaches to be closed on May 1 in an effort to lessen the spread of COVID-19. (Cameron Klassen / Warrior Life)
Two masked men walk past each other at the South Bay Petro gas station on Manchester Ave. on Monday, May 1. Mini marts attached to gas stations have stayed relevant by offsetting lines at grocery stores with the convenience for basic wants throughout the pandemic. (Jaime Solis / Warrior Life)
Two masked men walk past each other at the South Bay Petro gas station on Manchester Ave. on Monday, May 1. Mini marts attached to gas stations have stayed relevant by offsetting lines at grocery stores with the convenience for basic wants throughout the pandemic. (Jaime Solis / Warrior Life)
A home-printed sign with specials is displayed on the window of Jame Enoteca, a restaurant in El Segundo, on Friday, May 1. As the COVID-19 lockdown took over, small businesses had to get creative with advertising in an effort to stay afloat. (Cameron Klassen / Warrior Life)
A home-printed sign with specials is displayed on the window of Jame Enoteca, a restaurant in El Segundo, on Friday, May 1. As the COVID-19 lockdown took over, small businesses had to get creative with advertising in an effort to stay afloat. (Cameron Klassen / Warrior Life)
Masked Chase Bank patrons line up outside of the bank, as they wait for their turn to enter, Saturday, May 16. Lines running outside of an establishment have become a common sight during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to enforce the social distancing rule and keep employees and the public safe. (Jaime Solis / Warrior Life)
Masked Chase Bank patrons line up outside of the bank, as they wait for their turn to enter, Saturday, May 16. Lines running outside of an establishment have become a common sight during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort
to enforce the social distancing rule and keep employees and the public safe. (Jaime Solis / Warrior Life)
)Luis, an eletoro/street corn vendor, fills a cup with fruit as he continues to make his weekend route through a neighborhood in Riverside during the stay- at-home order. “It’s actually going very well. Since more people are home, I sell more,” Luis said. (Rosemary Montalvo / Warrior Life
)Luis, an eletoro/street corn vendor, fills a cup with fruit as he continues to make his weekend route through a neighborhood in Riverside during the stay- at-home order. “It’s actually going very well. Since more people are home, I sell more,” Luis said. (Rosemary Montalvo / Warrior Life

Warrior Life Magazine

Sparks fly as 24-year-old welding student, Samantha Schreider molds two metal pieces together using a technique called shielded metal arc welding. This form of welding compared to variations like tungsten arc welding is the “messiest” because it results in a surplus of embers that requires adequate protection–like the yellow cow-hide jacket Samantha wears. Photo credit: Rosemary Montalvo
She Can Do It Too
Nina Rojas poses with an instrument called the Venus, a wireless pen from Elle Marie Co. that she uses to tattoo her clients’ eyebrows–a technique known as microblading. Photo credit: Rosemary Montalvo
Becoming The Brow Witch LA
Erika Leyva applies Cheryl’s make-up before their photo shoot on Saturday, April 25. Erika says she had a lot of practice with her make up thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and relished the opportunity to practice on someone else and participate in a fashion shoot. Photo credit: Jaime Solis
From Barbies to Reality
One Pan Spaghetti. Photo credit: Rachel Maldonado
Instagram Recipes To Try During Quarantine
Aisja Robinson, 24, enjoys a hot drink while reviewing her different design sketches. Photo courtesy of Aisja Robinson
Design Your Path

El Camino College The Union • Copyright 2020 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in