COVID-19: Documenting the pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic first reached the U.S. mid January of 2020. Because of the rapid spreadof the coronavirus, several countries like China and Italy went on a strict lockdown to help reduce the spread of the deadly virus. U.S. states soon followed with their ownindividual stay-at-home orders.

Before the quarantine order in California was put into place at the end of March, Universities and colleges around the state transitioned classes to an online platform and closed their campuses.

El Camino College was one of them. Originally EC’s campus was only supposed to be closed through springbreak, but updates from college officials quickly informedstudents that classes would remain online and campuswould stay closed for the remainder of the Spring 2020semester and through the summer term.

The closure of the college put a halt to the work beingproduced by us, the Warrior Life staff. The stay at homeorder prevented us from covering campus life and current events and forced us to broaden our coverage to our own neighborhoods; from Marina Del Rey to Riverside.

We’re living through something none of us were ever prepared for, but instead of being idle, we decided to do what we do best and get out there and document it–safely, of course.