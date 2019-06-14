Top five coolest breweries within near of El Camino College

So, your long week is finally over. Your afternoon class ran late and all you want is a cold beer in a fun environment, but you don’t want to travel too far. Luckily for you, we’ve compiled a list of the five coolest breweries within 5 miles of El Camino’s campus. These hidden gems are worth visiting if you’re in the market for some fun. The provide a unique experience to help wash down that delicious beer, these will be the places you’ll want to check out.

1) Cosmic Brewery & Taproom

Cosmic Brewery has a fun outer space theme and decor, but what’s really out of this world is the amount of good you can do just by purchasing a beer. In a back-room guests can pour their own beers and every day features a different beer for which 100 percent of the proceeds go to K911 ResQ to help save disabled dogs. Aside from donating, Cosmic Brewery also hosts dog adoption events. They have Vegan Nights every Friday that goes perfectly with the delicious beer brewed by owner Christopher “Cosmo” Briles. Stop by and enjoy a good deed with great beer.

Address: 20316 Gramercy Pl., Torrance, CA 90501 (3.2. mi.)

Hours: Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m.; Friday from 3 to 10 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.; Monday to Wednesday: CLOSED

Contact: (424) 259-BEER (2337) IG: cosmicbrewery



2) Phantom Carriage Brewery & Blendery



Phantom Carriage is a hidden gem located in Carson in a deceptively quiet part of Main Street. This brewery specializes in sour beers, including their ever–popular Broadacres series. This brewery is named after a 1920s horror film and is appropriately themed inside with posters of classic horror movies and a different scary movie playing on every TV. Catch a classic horror film showing in their screening room every Wednesday at 8 p.m. It’s first-come-first-serve seating, so make sure you get there on time and enjoy some free popcorn.



Address: 18525 S Main St., Carson, CA 90248 (4.9 mi.)

Hours: Monday from 3 to 10 p.m.; Tuesday to Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight; Saturday from noon to midnight; Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Contact: (310) 538-5834 IG: phantomcarriage

3) Yorkshire Square Brewery

Yorkshire Square Brewery features fun British décor along with their ales and laidback atmosphere. The TV screens are usually playing a soccer game next to their collection of jerseys but if that’s not your speed there’s an entire bookshelf stuffed with classic boardgames just begging for you to challenge your friends. If you’re a bit more competitive than average they have a monthly “Proper Trivia Night” but be warned: the host is always right.

Address: 1109 Van Ness Ave., Torrance, CA 90501 (3.7 mi.)

Hours: Wednesday from 4 to 11 p.m.; Thursday to Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.; Monday to Tuesday: CLOSED



Contact: (424) 376-5115 IG: yorkshiresquarebrewery

4) The Dudes’ Brew

The Dudes’ Brewery is the epitome of “chill.” Named and styled after The Dude from “The Big Lebowski” this brewery is in a quiet lot with a wide sitting area. Sprinkled throughout the brewery you can find iconic quotes and stickers from the movie. Every Sunday features live music from 7 to 9 p.m. and every second Sunday of every month starts off with Yoga & Beer from 10 a.m. to noon. There are few better ways to start off a Sunday. But that’s just like, our opinion, man.

Address: 1840 W. 208th St., Torrance, CA 90501 (3.9 mi.)

Hours: Thursday and Friday from 3 to 10 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.; Monday to Wednesday: CLOSED

Contact: (424) 271-2915 IG: thedudesbrew

5) Zymurgy Brew Works & Tasting Room

Zymurgy Brew Works in south Torrance is in a small lot and a bit hidden but it is well worth finding for a unique experience. Not only does Zymurgy offer private DIY brewing classes, but they also offer a more affordable public brewing lesson where tickets go for $10 and you get to take home a 22-ounce bottle of the beer you learned to brew that day. The next class features a New England Hazy IPA and takes place on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. The bartenders are friendly and knowledgeable and you’ll leave with tons of new facts about your beer.

Address: 22755 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance, 90505 (5 mi.)

Hours: Tuesday to Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m.; Friday from 3 to 10 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.; Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.; Mondays: CLOSED

Contact: (310) 791-1015 IG: zymurgybrewworks

Gallery | 4 Photos Cosmic Brewery & Taproom Photo credit: Amanda Alvarez