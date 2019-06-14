Top 5 Vape Shops near El Camino

Whether you want great deals, the right vape to help kick cigarettes, or just a chill spot to hangout at, these vape shops in the South Bay are for you. All shops have similar prices for all products, and you must be 21 or older to purchase.

1.The Vape Empire

If you’re looking for a chill atmosphere, Vape Empire is the shop for you. The tantalizing displays showcase top notch gear and they always stay on top of the newest products. They have a small lounge area and a lobby for vape tricks. Customer service is great, the workers will demonstrate how each product works, along with good and bad traits.

The store is open 11a.m.-9p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Sunday 12 noon to 7:30 p.m. They are located at 21720 Vermont Ave #107.

2. Cloud Scape

Cloud Scape is a large modern store for vape related products that has been around for 5 years. They carry a large variety of vape devices and e-liquids. Customer service is great. The employees are happy to bring you up to date with all the new vape regulations, introduce you to their wide variety of goods, and even give you a brief understanding of their history anda ect onto the vape community.

The store is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. They are located at 17494 Hawthorne Blvd.

3. Vapor Range

Vapor Range is the most unique looking on the list. The store looks like a gun range, while being loaded with all the top notch proucts. Since they are partnered with vape distributors they will always have flexible prices on they’re very large assortment of vapes.

They are open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Sunday which closes at 6 p.m. instead. They are located at 15210 S Western Ave.

4.Vape District

local and relaxed. This shop doesn’t have the most products but the ones they have accommodate to what the majority of the customers preferences are. Vape district tends to carry themost popular vape juices around ranging from the typical 30ml and 60ml bottles to the new salt-nic juices. Prices on products are fair and their goal is to get you straight to the point without trying to overload you on deals and sales. they try to stock what you’re looking for and if they don’t have it, they’ll order it.

The store is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday. They are located at 4036, 3120 W 182nd St.

5.Vape Guys

Vape Guys is another local shop fairly close to El Camino who carries a very large assortment of products. They’re customer service is great, employees are patient and informative if questions are asked. Out of all the shops they are open the earliest which is good for anyone needing any vape goods before work or class.

Theyre open at 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are located at 2015 W Redondo Beach Blvd E.

Gallery | 4 Photos Photo credit: Jon Yamasaki