Top 5 South Bay Arcades

Despite the golden age of video game arcades ending long ago, the South Bay still has plenty of spots if you want quick fun for a quarter’s cost. From establishments with arcade cabinets to spots with the latest virtual reality technology, we take a look at five arcades within seven miles of El Camino College.

1. Redondo Fun Factory

Redondo Fun Factory is large and iconic. Dance Dance Revolution, Mortal Kombat, and an original Pong cabinet round out the large variety of games offered. This arcade feels like a time-capsule of years gone by. Games cost anywhere between 25 and 75 cents per play. The Fun Factory is stocked with an interesting selection of prizes from anything between a bottle of water to an inflatable hammer. The Redondo Fun Factory is closing by 2020, so be sure to stop by soon.

Hours: Friday 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday noon to midnight, Sunday noon to 10 p.m., open on major holidays

Contact: (310) 379-8510

Address: 123 International Boardwalk, Redondo Beach, CA

Social Media: Facebook: /Redondo-Fun-Factory-113463668686692/

2. Gable House Bowl

In the middle of Gable House Bowl is an arcade featuring Jurassic Park and The Walking Dead interactive shooter games, two racing cabinets and even a fidget spinner game. This arcade has you purchase a card to swipe on the cabinets; it never expires and can be reloaded an infinitely. Despite being a small arcade there are still plenty of opportunities to enjoy yourself. Tickets are automatically put on your card and can be redeemed at a counter nearby. Prizes are anything between Funko! Pops to Dodgers hats to Ring Pops. This arcade is a great stop if you find yourself nearby.

Hours: open Monday through Thursday 9 to 2 a.m.; Friday and Saturday 9 to 3 a.m.; Sunday 7 to 1 a.m.

Contact: (310) 378-2265

Address: 22501 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance, CA

Social Media: Facebook: /GableHouseBowl

3. OdysseyVR

OdysseyVR is the arcade of the future. This location features four Oculus Rift stations, all with over 300 games. There are also modern-day consoles. A half-hour of game time on any of these machines is $10, and prices increase from there. You can get a reusable card that streamlines your transactions. There are no prizes at this arcade, but for an additional price there is an amusing mini-fridge referred to as the Refreshment Station. OdysseyVR is a very comfortable place to stop in and spend some time.

Hours: open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Contact: (310) 542-8525

Address: 3525 W Carson St., Torrance, CA

Social Media: Facebook: /DelAmoFashionCenter; Twitter: @DelAmoFashion; Instagram: @DelAmoFashion/

4. Lamppost Pizza

Immediately as you walk in you are greeted with all the flashing lights and sounds of an old-school arcade. Despite being smaller, the cabinets and games available are still entertaining and engaging. Particular favorites here are the Ghostbusters pinball machine and a basketball game. Games cost 75 cents to $1 per play. If you are nearby, this arcade will do the trick.

Hours: open Monday through Thursday, Sunday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Contact: (310) 325-4864

Address: 2955 Rolling Hills Rd., Torrance, CA

Social Media: Facebook: /Lamppost-Pizza-Torrance-CA-122187821129104

5. Laser Storm at Gable House Bowl

Laser Storm at Gable House Bowl offers an arcade slightly larger than Gable’s. This location offers Super Chexx Bubble Hockey, Crazy Taxi and Fruit Ninja. Laser Storm uses the same reloadable arcade card as Gable. Prices for these games range from 25 cents to $1. The best deal of all is the Crazy Taxi cabinet at only 25 cents per play. Laser Storm is heavy on the racing games but has some awesome deals not at other arcades.

Hours: open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays closed

Contact: (310) 373-8470

Address: 22501 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance, CA

Social Media: Facebook: /LaserStormTorrance

