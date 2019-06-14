Top 5 Recreational Parks

It’s a beautiful Saturday morning, you hear the birds faintly chirping in the distance, the sunshine brazenly pierces through your living room window and you and your loved ones are feeling rather active today.

All of these signs point to a fun outing at a recreational park.

But you don’t want to travel too far, you’d prefer something near your campus, El Camino.

But where to go? Here’s our picks for the top five recreational parks within eight miles of El Camino’s campus that are conducive for a lively afternoon filled with activities for you, your family and friends.

1. Charles H. Wilson Park

Located within four miles of El Camino and brimming with diverse athletic amenities, Wilson park is an ideal setting for your sporting ventures. Wilson Park is complete with a hockey rink, batting cages, an astroturf soccer field, a baseball field, both an indoor and outdoor basketball court, a walking/jogging trail, a tennis court and more. This park is fitting for your local teams city finals or an evening simply playing catch with your kids.



Address: 2200 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90501

Hours: open Monday – Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact: (310) – 972 – 7760

2. Alondra Park

Built right next to El Camino’s campus, Alondra Park offers an ideal number of situations. Arrive at a swim meet at the pristine pool, meet friends at the spacious skate park, go to the walkway that provides a scenic view of the park’s large lake while ducks waddle past your feet or have a picnic in a vast field. Alondra fulfills many picture-perfect park scenarios for the whole family.

Address: 3850 Manhattan Beach Blvd, Lawndale, CA 90260

Hours: open Monday – Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact: (310) 217 – 8366

3. Los Arboles Rocketship Park

Placed within seven miles of El Camino, Rocketship park is optimal for an outing with a toddler-aged child. The park provides breathtaking views overlooking the south bay. There’s also a jungle gym, swings, seesaw and a roomy field that is ideal for social activities. However, the real draw is the large, climbable, rocket shaped structure that is symbolic of the park. A toddler would surely love climbing and reaching the top of this iconic structure with an out of this world view.

Address: 5101 Cll De Ricardo, Torrance, CA 90505

Hours: open Monday – Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact: (310) 328-5310

4. Paradise Park

Only five miles from El Camino, Paradise park is perfect for children. This park provides unique, climbable structures for your child or toddler-aged companion. Equipped with a submarine, train and saturn shaped structures, it is fitting for the curious nature of youngsters.

Address: 5006 Lee St, Torrance, CA 90503

Hours: open Monday – Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact: (310) 543 – 0995

5. Seaside Heroes Park

Located just over five miles from El Camino, Seaside Heroes park is ideal for outings with just a few toddlers or for periods of reflective isolation. The park itself is narrow but quaint with a single climbable structure placed in the center of it. It is excellent for an intimate yet relaxed afternoon with a small party.

Address: 22851 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA 90505

Hours: open Monday – Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact: (310) 328-5310

Gallery | 24 Photos the official entrance to seaside hereoes park Photo credit: Joseph Sanker