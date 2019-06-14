The Best Dancing and Cocktails Bars/Clubs in the South Bay

Dancing and Cocktails bring people together and keeps them together. If you are seeking to unwind from the college life here are the top five bars, for cocktails and dancing in the South Bay for the 21 and over crowd no cover charge free fun for all at these venues.

1. Big O Fish and Brews Grill (Formerly The Falcon Inn)

Big O Fish and Brews Grill is a cozy bar that has something for everyone. DJ Worthy Worth puts the flavor in the jam packed dance floor Friday and Saturday nights. They also have TV screens throughout for sporting events and karaoke on Sundays. It is the hometown friendly place to be at in Hawthorne. Top selling house drinks include Micheladas ($10.00) and Margaritas ($8.00). It has a full menu of appetizers and its specialty Mexican seafood You can dance until your heart is content to hip-hop, old school, freestyle, Bachata, Salsa, Cumbias and Banda.

Address: 5023 Rosecrans Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Hours: 11to 2:00 a.m.

Contact: (310) 970-4432

2. Keegan’s Sports Bar and Grill

Keegan’s is a casual place for cocktails and dancing as well as hang out with an outdoor patio, fire pits and pool table. This venue has a night club ambiance surrounded by TV screens playing music videos with hip-hop to delight both the younger and more mature crowd. Happy hour is Monday through Friday 4 to 7 p.m., karaoke Thursday nights at 9:00 p.m. and DJ and dancing Fridays and Saturday nights. Best house drinks include Peach Lemonade and Alias 1, best selling appetizers Carne Asada Nachos and Carne Asada Fries.

Address: 1434 Marcelina Ave.

Torrance, CA 90501

Contact: (310) 328-3750

Hours: Mon:11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tues. – Thurs. 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 Midnight, Fri. and Sat. 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 a.m., Sun. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

3. The Bullpen

This is one big happy party the minute you walk in. This bar and cocktails venue is also a steakhouse. There is fully staffed bar with friendly and speedy bartenders that whip up the best Martinis and Irish coffee. It is for a more amture crowd that enjoys life the joys of cocktails and dancing. It is mesmerizing to see the antique decor it feels lide you have stepped into the past but, not to be fooled it a very happy place to be and unwind.

Address: 314 Avenue I

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Hours: Mon.-Thurs. 10:00 to 2:00 a.m., Fri. – Sat.. 9:00 to 2:00 a.m, Sun 9:00 a.m. to 12 midnight

Contact: (310) 375-7797

4. Baja Sharkeez

This is the place were college students can be nice and naughty at the same time. It is the vibration station of the South Bay. The DJ kills it on the turntables giving the young crowd music that makes them dance in groups, battle on the dance floor and sip on Donkey Punch complete with a little plastic donkey in a fish bowl . The venue also sells jello shots in jumbo plastic syringes syringes. Its decor is Baja Style, bottle service is available for birthday parties.

Address: 52 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 11:00 to 2:00 a.m.

Contact: (310) 318-0004

5. The Lighthouse Cafe

A live Salsa band is the center stage highlight on Monday nights at the Light house. It will excite and exhilirate every muscle in your body. Exotic fruity cocktails are the best sellers. Beginners are pros at plain sight as they triwl and spin on the dance floor like “Dancing with the Stars”. Casual ambiance to suit the Salsa crowd of all ages. Spacious dance floor and center stage makes it all the better to delight all spectators and dancers from any angle in the venue. There is no “blind spot”. They have an array of music options for everyone’s taste.

https://www.thelighthousecafe.net/la_la_land.html

Address: 30 Pier Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 5 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Sat. and Sun. 11:00 to 2:00 a.m.

(310) 376-9833

Gallery | 14 Photos The lighting illuminating Baja Sharkeez changes colors continuously in this photo taken in Hermosa Beach on Friday, Oct. 19. (Jack Kan/Union) Photo credit: Jack Kan