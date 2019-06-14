Mucho Pan: Top Panaderias in the South Bay

If the phrase: “Don’t judge a book by a cover” could be apply to a location it would be Mexican bakeries. While they can easily be missed along a busy avenue, hidden within the old architecture of a city, or even stand out with lively banners, the sweet smell of warm bread will certainly overwhelm as you step in to pick out some pastries. Whether you like to keep on the simple side or sweet side, you will certainly find a pastry just right for you with an endless selection of textures and different degrees of sweetness. If you are unfamiliar with pan dulce or looking to explore new option outside your local panaderia here are 4 bakeries within 15 minutes of El Camino.

1. Panamericana Bakery #3

This small bakery has a moderate selection of bread but offers other Mexican goods other bakeries might not offer including tamales and bolillo. The prices are among the lowest compared to the other bakeries with pieces going for 40 cents to about $1.50. While some pieces can differ from traditional sizes, you will find that they are light and not over sweeten or seasoned which some bakeries can tend to do. Parking is limited, although there is a Metro station parking lot across the street (but you must park there at your risk). They also have a donation can for a children’s hospital in the cashier area, where you will also be received with courteous hello and goodbye as you leave.

4409 W 111th St. Lennox, CA 90304

(310) 672-5481

2. Sofia’s Bakery

This bakery has a large selection of sweet bread to choose from, including a variety of more elaborate pastries and traditional ones as well including “pastisetas” which are small star-shaped butter cookies. The average piece of bread goes for about a dollar but no more than $2. They also has a designated sitting area in front of the bakery where you can enjoy a smoothie or some sweet bread with hot coffee. They also prepare and sells cakes for special occasions in this bakery.

10021 S. Inglewood Ave, Inglewood, CA 90304

Monday- Sunday: 5:30 am to 9:30 am

3. Adelita’s Bakery

About 2 miles from campus, this little bakery can hard to miss as it’s located down a main boulevard and right in between other small businesses. Like many bakeries, they carry their own unique selection of bread including “huesos”(bones) which are crispy, long twisted pieces, and “sandia” cookies, sweet watermelon-shaped cookies. Their “conchas” are amongst the softer you can get and will find all the traditional colors- white, yellow, brown and pink. You can get about 5 pieces for about $2, made by the hands of a baker with 15 years of experience under his belt. Parking space can usually be found along the sidewalk in front of the businesses.

14807 S. Western Ave., Gardena, CA 90249

(310) 532-5279

4. Northgate Gonzales Supermarket

If you need to run out for groceries and likewise craving and likewise craving bread, “The Northgate” or “Gonzales” as known by regular costumers has a bakery area located by its entrance. You will usually find families picking their favorite pieces together for merienda or breakfast. They have a good variety of bread and you can find traditional pieces such as conchas, cuernos and different varieties of mantequadas. If you are chocolate lover, you will love their rare but soft chocolate mantequadas filled with chocolate chips for a touch of crunch. There also offer pre-packaged bundles of certain pieces that are perfect for get-togethers and a selection of breads from Central and South America as well. You can find other goodies such as bolillo, fruit tarts, handmade flan and mosaic gelatins, and birthday cakes.

3930 W Rosecrans Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250

Mondays- Sundays: 6:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

(310) 973-1079

Gallery | 23 Photos Photo credit: Viridiana Flores