Top 5 chili cheese fires near El Camino

Who doesn’t love a nice big plate of chili cheese fries to ll the belly full of cheesy goodness. Well if anyone does this is the perfect place place to be. This is the Top 5 chili cheese fries less than 5 miles away from El camino.

1. Fabulous Burgers 1.6 miles

place friends can come to at 2 a.m. and get great tasting chili cheese fries that’s at the top of their game. For a priceof 7.50 you will receive cheddar layered fat res. They canbe a little salty and greasy, but if you throw some ketchupon these bad boys you get some great tasting res to combowith a good time.

Address:3301 W Rosecrans Ave Hawthorne,CA 90250 Contact:(310) 644-8474

2. Steven’s Burgers 3.8 miles

This little burger joint has a small intimate setting, but whatit lacks in size it makes up with good food. For $6.40 theywill serve you a nice big portion of cheesy chili cheese fries that’s not to soft or too crunchy and will make your mouth water just looking at it. The chili to cheese ratio is perfect and you will be satis ed at the end of your meal. When these fries are being consumed nothing else matters, and when you finish you’ll be looking for more every time. Address:1407 W El Segundo Blvd Gardena, CA 90249 Contact: (323) 755-2323

3.Supreme Burger Grill 0.5 miles

Right across the street from El camino is Supreme Burger and Grill, a great place to get quality out of this world chili cheese fries in between classes. At the price of $6.28 you can take a bite into these slightly crunchy delicious batch of fries. With just the right amount of salt this chili at Supreme Burger and Grill will knock your socks off . The Supreme staff are welcoming they really make you feel at home.This is an easily overlooked gem that needs to be taken advantage of.

Address:15900 Crenshaw Blvd

Gardena, CA 90249

Contact: (310) 538-6849

4.Brolly Hut 2.3 miles

This gem is located in the heart of Hawthorne right by the South Bay Galleria.This fast pace place really packs some flavor in its fries. For the low price of $5.35 you’ll be in for a treat. When the cheese melts on the res and its reached perfect form equals satisfied taste buds. They also give your the option add some onions to your res to give it an extra punch of flavor. Address: 16927 Hawthorne Blvd Lawndale, CA 90260 Contact: (310) 370-5729

5. Steve’s Burgers 4.1 miles

Last but not least we have Steve’s Burgers This is another small intimate setting that has some great res.They really try to get ur food out to you quick and they offer some customization they other the option to put onions on top of the fries for $6.35. These had an unique kind of flavor that I really couldn’t put my finger on, but they were delicious and trust me they will make anyone want to come back for another plate.Address: 1632 Crenshaw Blvd Torrance, CA 90501 Hours: Monday-Thursday and Sunday 7 a.m.- 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday 7 a.m.- 11 p.m. Contact: (310) 618-8979