Top 5 dispensaries around near El Camino

College can be difficult for some, for others it’s a breeze. The one thing that everyone has in common is that there’s a time that they need to unwind. People may unwind with music, or with their favorite food, but for some it’s with cannabis. This is why Warrior Life Magazine went in search for some of the best weed shops within a five mile radius from El Camino College that student 21 years or older (18 if with a medical card) can visit in no particular order.

1. Stone Age Farmacy

This shop located in Long Beach has a wide variety of choices ranging from Indica to disposable vapes. As a first time guest you are given a small paper to let the vendors know. Feel free to ask any questions to the friendly vendors. Stone Age Farmacy also offers in store pickup when you place an order through weed maps. Stone Age Farmacy is located 2.7 miles from El Camino College.

Address: 3428 Long Beach Blvd .Long Beach, CA 90807

Phone Number: (562) 676-4014

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day

2. G.E.C

G.E.C is located just down the street from El Camino College if you’re looking for some good offers. For first time customers, people are given offers like $5 dollars off any concentrate and 20% off one edible to name a few deals. G.E.C also gives discounts to veterans and people with disabilities. G.E.C. offers a variety of strands to edibles like brownies to gummies.

Located at: 14909 Crenshaw Blvd. Suite # 201 Gardena, CA 90249

Phone Number: (323)378-1222

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. everyday

3.110 Collective 30 Cap

If you’re looking for other options besides strands and wax, the 110 Collective 30 Cap has your back. Having options ranging from edibles to cbd infused drinks the 110 Collective 30 cap is only 4.1 miles from El Camino College if you have a bit of extra time on your hands. First time customers get a free pre-rolled blunt.

Phone: 310-502-7432

Hours: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. everyday

Address: 520 W 182nd St. Gardena, CA 90248

4. Beach Center

Beach Center is a store that is both for recreational and medicinal purposes located 4 miles from El Camino. If it’s your first time at Beach Center, as long as you have a valid California medical card, first timers get deals like $10 off of any flower and veterans get 20% off their purchase. Whatever questions you can be answered by the friendly staff at the store.

Phone: 310-821-4420

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. everyday

Address: 1115 West 190th St. Gardena, CA US 90248

5. The 710 Club

If you’re looking to relax after class or before, visit The 710 Club open 24 hours excluding Monday through Friday. Meaning that at any time, day or night, you can visit The 710 Club for any form of product that you need. If you’ve been recommended by a friend or if you yourself recommend a friend to the store, you can receive a free gift with your purchase. The 710 club is only 2.5 miles from El Camino, good for those with late night classes.

Phone: 424-387-6843

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m., Sat. and Sun. open 24 Hours.

Address: 16418 S. Vermont Ave. Gardena, CA 90247