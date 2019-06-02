Top five teriyaki chicken spots



Trying to eat in between classes with only 30 minutes before your next class can be stressful. Something fast, quick and easy can only be a college students savior. Here are the top 5 Teriyaki Chicken places around El Camino.

1. LA Mobile Caterer

0.0 Miles away

16007 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance

Price: $8.97 w/tax

Steamed rice and chicken breast drenched in teriyaki sauces. The optional vegetables give the plate a healthier glow. Red bell peppers peak in the corner giving the carrot next to it a more tempting look. Put them all together to have a taste that lingers throughout the day.

2. Golden Bowl

800 ft away

15722 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena

Price: $5.45

Avocado optional: $1.55 extra

A string of avocado slices drip on the surface of the chicken, covering it from the outside. The chicken overflows the bowl, preventing it from reveling what’s underneath it. The white rice sits underneath the chicken, ready to be drenched with sriracha and teriyaki sauce.

3. Classic Burger

0.4 miles away

Location; 15342 Crenshaw Blvd, Gardena

Price: $7.99 w/tax

A combination of sweet and salty lingers through one plate. Split right down the middle, the teriyaki and thousand Island sauce claim each side clashing at the center of the plate. Teriyaki sauce spreads all over the right side, over taking the rice and the chicken only exposing a few white spaces. Lettuce and tomatoes dominate the left side, giving it a healthier glow. Both being the perfect duo to satisfy demanding taste buds.

4. Rascals Teriyaki Grill

1.9 miles away

Location; 1540 Artesia Blvd, Gardena

Price: $8.00 w/tax

White rice covers the bottomless plate. Chicken breast chunks spread along the plate drenched in teriyaki sauce. Alone they make the ordinary taste that is known to man. Except with a side of coleslaw that disconnects it from the rest. This combination gives an ordinary taste a new and improved one. The coleslaw complements the rice by giving it a sweeter taste.

5. Kasai Teriyaki Bowl

2.4 miles away

Location: 15335 Hawthorne Blvd, Lawndale

Price: $6.80 w/tax

Hot and ready the exact moment they call for your number. The wait time is worth the steam dancing around the plate. sesame seeds sprinkled on the surface of the teriyaki sauce. The hilly white rice blooms within the bowl while the chicken sits firmly on the top. Sriracha sauce available for a kick of spice and extra teriyaki sauce for an impeccable mix.