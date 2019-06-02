Top 5 Nail Shops Within near El Camino

If people know me for one thing, it’s my poppin nails. Glitz and glam nails embellish my smooth, young hands. Whether it’s acrylics, gel manicures, pedicures, eyebrows, or mink lashes, I like my stuff looking top notch while it is still affordable. Here are a few of my favorite nail shops.

1. Diva Nail and Spa

14219 Western Avenue Gardena CA 90249

This is my current nail shop. I got to Lee for my acrylic nails and he does amazing! They have great prices and good customer service. I also get my pedicures done here.

(310) 817-5554

Eyebrow $7

Acrylic $15

Manicure $9

Pedicure $14

2. Lisa Beauty Salon & Spa

11302 Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90303

I grew up in this nail shop, coming here with my mom. Then I started getting my nails done here. But I really come to this nail shop specifically to get my eyebrows done by Phoenix. She keeps my brows clean and crisp while making sure they are still full and thick.

(323) 777-1757

Acrylic Manicure $15 & up

Eyebrow waxing $7

Basic spa pedicure $16

Manicure $10

3. Contempo Nail & Spa

2852 Imperial Hwy, Inglewood, CA 90303

This is a newer nail shop. It has a VIP section, a kids play area, tv’s outline the walls. They give you a complimentary water. I go there for acrylic nails and pedicures. They do a great job.

(323) 242-3901

Eyebrow threading $8

Acrylic Manicure $15 & up

Manicure $9

Pedicure $15

4. Luxe Nail Spa by Lisa

3240 W Century Blvd #200, Inglewood, CA 90303

This is where I go for my eyelashes. Usually mink lashes are $70 and up. But here, they are only $50 for a full set and $25 for a fill. I go to Tina. She is so sweet and makes sure I am satisfied with my lashes.

(310) 677-7038

Eyebrow $6

Acrylic $18

Manicure $10

Pedicure $16

5. Lisa Beauty Salon & Nail Spa

3180 W Imperial Hwy, Inglewood, CA 90303

This is a good place to stop by to get a pedicure. You have the options of gel or no gel. They also have all services as well including; eyebrows, eyelashes, acrylics, and more.

(310) 644-5472

Eyebrows $7

Acrylic $15 & up

Manicure $10

Pedicure $16 & up