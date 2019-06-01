These milkshakes bring all the boys to the yard

Looking for a sweet delicious milkshake before class, in between classes or even after class? Don’t worry you won’t have to travel far from campus to get one. Warrior Life magazine set out to find 5 places around the South Bay area where students can find melt-in-your-mouth milkshakes.

1.) Classic Burger is 0.4 miles from campus. They’re strawberry milk shake is blended to perfection leaving chunks of strawberries still intact. Giving the milkshake an exquisite thick and creamy feel to it. You can also choose from chocolate or vanilla flavors. Not only can you get a delicious shake made with real ice cream. You can also get a variety of burgers, breakfast, and dinners. Drive-thru is available.

Price: $ 3.75 – 15342 Crenshaw Blvd., Gardena, CA, 90249 – (310) 515-1259

Hours: Monday- Sunday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

2.) Burger City Grill offers hand scooped shakes and is only 1.1 miles from campus. They offer the usual 3 flavors of strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla. The Oreo cookie shake takes the cake. Its packed with Oreo cookie flavor right off the bat. The rich texture mixed with bits and pieces of Oreo cookies make it that much better. You can order it with or without whipped cream topping. Drive-thru is available.

Price: $ 5.00 – 3605 Artesia Blvd., Torrance, CA, 90504

Hours: Sunday- Thursday 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. , Friday and Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

3.) Astro Burger is 2.4 miles from campus but they are quick and efficient when on the go. They offer the 3 flavors you can find anywhere but, what caught my attention is the pineapple shake. It’s made with pineapples and vanilla ice cream. It has a decadent milky flavor that reminds you of a pina colada on a hot summer day. Astro’s offers a variety of American and Mexican cuisine’s that can also be purchased by drive-thru.

Price: Med. $3.99, Large $4.99 – 1510 Rosecrans Ave., Gardena, CA, 90249 –

(310) 538-2891 – Hours: Monday – Sunday 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.

4.) Fabulous Grill is the farthest of the 5 but, yet still under a 3 mile radius from El Camino. Offering the neapolitan flavor milkshakes with whipped topping, this hot spot can get pretty packed. They’re chocolate milkshake is extra chocolatey with a rich delicate flavor. Reminds you of Nesquick but a milkshake version. And, guess what? It’s open 24 hours on Friday’s.

Price: $5.99 – 12829 Crenshaw Blvd., Hawthorne, CA, 90250 – (310) 970- 1944

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday 5 – 2 a.m., Thursday 5 a.m. – midnight, Sunday 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

5.) Giannis Burgers is a family owned restaurant with a home feel to it. They offer a variety of entrees from breakfast to dinner throughout the day. They also offer freshly squeezed juices But the milkshakes are to die for. Offering the three classic flavors of strawberry, chocolate, and vanilla which are topped with whipped cream and a cherry on top. The strawberry shake is milky with lots of strawberry flavor with chunks of strawberries throughout the shake. Lunch hour is hectic but drive thru is available for a quick stop.

Price: Med: $4.03, Large: $5.12 – 13890 Normandie Ave., Gardena, CA, 90249 – (310) 327-5615

Hours: Monday- Saturday 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.