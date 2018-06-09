Top five sports bars around El Camino

Are you looking for a place to wind down or enjoy the game? If so, here are the top five sports bars of our choice around El Camino College. Sit back and relax as you read about what offers are available at these sports bars.

1) Coach’s Corner Bar & Grill

This bar is a great place to come enjoy the game with friends. it’s a friendly environment for all sports fans. This bar comes with 9 overhead TVs so customers won’t miss any of the action. Coach’s offer comfort food if your team is losing and you need something to help the pain. And then on the other hand they also offer victory food when you’re on top of the world. Coach’s bar is a great place to have a good time.

Address: 1308 S Inglewood Ave., Hawthorne, CA 90250 (2.9 mi)

Hours: Monday-Friday: 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday: 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Contact: (424) 456-4849

2) Fights Beer Bar

This is a little bar that packs a big punch. it’s a very intimate setting at Flights everyone can sit together and enjoy the game. they also get to enjoy some amazing food. The bomber burger is a great selection to chose on the big payload burger menu; it cost about 15 dollars but its worth it. Flights also offers a 7 dollar weekday food special from 3 p.m.- 7 p.m. Overall this is another great place to go.

Address: 5119 W El Segundo Blvd., Hawthorne, CA 90250 (4.3 mi)

Hours: open Monday – Thursday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Friday – Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact: (310) 676-8228

3) Grunions Sports Bar & Grill

This almost hidden sports bar in Manhattan Beach is a gem. Grunions offers a cozy atmosphere everyone makes you feel like family. TVs are located all around the Bar so no one has to ask for a specific game and if you do they are more than willing to accommodate you. Grunions is one of the fews sports bars the actually serve breakfast not just wings and burgers. If you happen to find yourself alone and you want to catch the game this is a perfect place to go.

Address: 1501 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 (4.4 mi)

Hours: open Monday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday – Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Contact: (310) 545-9910

4) Brooklyn Bar

Brooklyn bar offers a very chill and laid back atmosphere to its customers. Customers are surrounded by little multicolored lights on the ceiling giving it a real hangout vibe type of place. at every table there’s board games like Uno and Jenga so theres never any down time. they also have pool tables around the bar for pick up games. On Friday nights the bar has taco night night for its customers.

Address: 16618 Hawthorne Blvd., Lawndale, CA 90250 (1.7 mi)

Hours: open Monday – Wednesday from 11 a.m to 11 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday: 11 a.m. to midnight.

Contact: (310) 370-0022

5) Roadhouse Bar & Grill

If you want to catch one of the earlier games and get out the house this place for you. This bar grill opens at 6 a.m. every day and its equipped with several TVs for all the sports your heart may desire. Roadhouse offers great bar games for its customers. They have 2 pool tables, along with dart games to play, and they even have a juke box to play some good music while your kicking butt. its a pleasant atmosphere it gets pretty crowed but its worth it.

Address: 3103 W St., Torrance, CA 90504 (1.6 mi)

Hours: open Monday – Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Contact: (310) 323-6603