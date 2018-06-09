Other stories filed under Warrior Life Spring/Summer 2018
Explore these top four coffee shops around El Camino
It's never too "Latte" to explore coffee shops around El Camino
June 9, 2018
Maybe you’re a student and you’ve got an exam coming up and need to find a new place to study or perhaps you’re a professor looking for a nice spot to grade the stack of papers you just received. Or it’s possible you’re neither of these and you simply wish to relax and drink some heartwarming coffee. Here are a four independent coffee shops near El Camino that you may have not explored yet. Enjoy.
1) Hi-Fi Espresso
Jeff Paul and his wife Karen recently opened this coffee shop on a stretch in Hermosa. They pride themselves in selling high quality coffee, or high fidelity coffee, which is where the name for their shop was born from. The bright walls give o a modern feel and a clean environment. They are a shop that strives to be environmentally friendly, using straws that are made of recycled items. Although small, it is a clean environment to do some studying or have a chat with a friend. It also has free Wi-Fi.
Address: 227 Paci c Coast Hwy Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Hours: open Sunday – Monday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Contact: message them via Yelp
2) Chu thong Coffee Shop
Looking for some authentic Vietnamese coffee? Here, at Chu Thong, you can order a variety of milk coffees and teas with the option of tapioca balls also known as boba. It’s a small coffee shop that has character with the beckoning cat sitting on the counter to greet you and other decorations including an aquarium adding to the decorative elements. They serve their coffees and teas in a glass bottle just like how they do in Vietnam. It’s sustainable and it allows the customer to shake the bottle and mix the milk and coffee together at her/his own leisure. Free Wi-Fi available.
Address: 14770 Crenshaw Blvd Gardena, CA 90249
Hours: open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Sunday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Contact: (310) 780 – 9284
3) Two Guns Espresso
This quaint coffee shop has the whole caboodle of choices of coffee. What makes this place a little different from others is that the wife of the couple who owns the coffee shop also has a gallery next door that offers seating for the coffee shop. There is jewelry, art and other things on display such as hand crafted items that individuals may purchase. It’s a great place to come have coffee and have a chat with friends. Free Wi-Fi available.
Address: 351 Main St. El Sugundo, CA 90245
Hours: open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sundays, which opens at 7 a.m.
Contact: (310) 640-7681
4) Old Torrance Coffee and Tea
Quaint and a coffee shop with character, this little gem located in Old Torrance, a little area that holds on to the history of Torrance, is the ideal place for solitude and a cup of warm coffee. The walls are decorated in intricate pieces of art. Cozy sofas are arranged, the ceiling tall giving the impression that there is more room than there is. On Thursday night, they have an open-mic night outside in front of the coffee shop. Free Wi-Fi also available.
Address: 1413 Marcelina Ave, Torrance, CA 90501
Hours: open Monday – Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact: (424) 558-8050