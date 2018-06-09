Explore these top four coffee shops around El Camino

Maybe you’re a student and you’ve got an exam coming up and need to find a new place to study or perhaps you’re a professor looking for a nice spot to grade the stack of papers you just received. Or it’s possible you’re neither of these and you simply wish to relax and drink some heartwarming coffee. Here are a four independent coffee shops near El Camino that you may have not explored yet. Enjoy.

1) Hi-Fi Espresso

Jeff Paul and his wife Karen recently opened this coffee shop on a stretch in Hermosa. They pride themselves in selling high quality coffee, or high fidelity coffee, which is where the name for their shop was born from. The bright walls give o a modern feel and a clean environment. They are a shop that strives to be environmentally friendly, using straws that are made of recycled items. Although small, it is a clean environment to do some studying or have a chat with a friend. It also has free Wi-Fi.

Address: 227 Paci c Coast Hwy Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Hours: open Sunday – Monday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: message them via Yelp