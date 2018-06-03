Five burgers within five miles of El Camino College

It’s hard to turn down a good burger. Imagine you’re sitting in class daydreaming about food, making yourself hungry. Maybe you’re tired of food on campus, but don’t want to go too far. Maybe you don’t have much time before class to go grab a bite. if you’re craving burgers, here are five burger joints all within five miles of El Camino.

1) Burger City Grill

Burger City Grill, also known as BCG, is where you can nd the Santa Monica burger. The Santa Monica is a signature burger that comes with applewood smoked bacon, avocado, dill pickle chips, tomatoes, green leaf lettuce, red onions and BCG spread. They have a wide option of cheeses from which you can choose from. The Santa Monica is recommended with American cheese. Along with the burger, you also get french fries that are fried to perfection. The signature burgers cost $6.95 and for an extra 70 cents you can add a cheese of your choice, and for $3 you can add another patty to make your burger a double. The restaurant is clean and the burger is high-quality.

Address: 3605 Artesia Blvd., Torrance, CA 90504 (1.6 mi.)

Hours: open Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Contact: (310) 819-8468

2) Steve’s Charbroiled Burger

Steve’s Charbroiled Burgers, established in 1971, is a quick and easy place that serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Steve’s has a California burger on their menu, served with shredded lettuce, tomato, bacon, avocado slices, onions and Steve’s special sauce. The burger is well-balanced and flavor-packed in every bite. For $9.50 you can get a full meal including the burger, fries and a drink.

Address: 18202 Prairie Ave., Torrance, CA 90504 (2.5 mi.)

Hours: open Monday – Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact: (310) 542-9600

3) Rascals Teriyaki Grill

For $6.25, Rascals Teriyaki Grill offers the teri-chicken burger with avocado, with options of a white or wheat bun. The restaurant offers a lot of space and lots of tables. Known for their teriyaki dishes, Rascals put a air on their teriyaki chicken by making it into burger form. The burger comes with a thick cut of chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, thin slices of onions, avocado, mayo, and Rascals signature teriyaki sauce. The sweetness of the teriyaki sauce, along with the juiciness of the grilled chicken breast, pickles and onions really bring out the flavor of the burger.

Address: 1540 W Artesia Blvd., Gardena, CA 90248 (2.7 mi.)

Hours: open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday: CLOSED

Contact: (310) 516-8814

4) B&R’s Old-Fashion Burgers

B&R’s Old-Fashion Burgers has been a family-owned restaurant since 1994, serving fries, shakes, burgers, and breakfast. The B&R burger has a 1/3 pound patty, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, onions, bacon, and ranch. The ranch dressing, along with the guacamole, adds a nice air to the burger and the cheese was melted just right. Also included in the meal is a side of fries with B&R seasoning. The burger with fries and a strawberry lemonade will set you back $12.

Address: 3512 W Rosecrans Ave., Hawthorne, CA 90250 (1.6 mi.)

Hours: open Monday – Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday from 7:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Contact: (310) 679-4474

5) Shake Shack

For $9.50, Shake Shack offers a single cheeseburger and their famous crinkle cut fries that were crispy on the outside and fresh, soft and hot on the inside. Their Shakeburger consists of a bun, lettuce, tomato, patty, their special sauce, and cheese. In the first bite of the burger, you really get the hints of charbroiled flavor. Their atmosphere brings a modern feel with stools and high tables. The burgers are wrapped in paper which gives o the vibe of a retro 1950’s style burger, and their paper bags are rectangular which makes it looks as stylish as their burger.

Address: 2171 Rosecrans Ave., El Segundo, CA 90245 (4.5 mi.)

Hours: open Monday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Contact: (424)-397-2170