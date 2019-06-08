The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Videos

Annual commencement ceremony celebrates 2019 graduates

By Jose Tobar, Staff Writer|June 8, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Videos

El Camino College Warriors baseball defeats Pasadena City College Lancers

...

Students talk about what they love about EC

...

EC Warehouse worker takes care of cats on campus

...

Zine Fest celebrates independent, self-published works

...

Deadline day at The Union newsroom

...

The student news site of El Camino College
Annual commencement ceremony celebrates 2019 graduates