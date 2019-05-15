The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College Union

Menu
Filed under Videos

Cosmetology department offers salon services on campus

By Jaime Solis, Staff Writer|May 15, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Email This Post Email This Post

Other stories filed under Videos

Animals inhabit the El Camino campus

...

Fashion department prepares for June show

...

Students learn about drunken driving at Spring Health Fair

...

‘The Tempest’: a play of farewell and forgiveness

...

Southern California Bulldog Rescue celebrates National Puppy Day

...

The student news site of El Camino College
Cosmetology department offers salon services on campus