Campus Viewpoints: Walking across the stage

As the semester comes to a close, many El Camino students are either preparing for the end of their academic journey or the next steps ahead. Graduation is something students work for for years, and now it’s finally here.

Different students have different motivations for crossing that stage, so what are some of the motivations throughout campus? The Union interviewed different graduates in hopes of exploring who would be walking in the ceremony and why.

General studies major, Joselyn Gallagher, 22, has a lot of excitement about the graduation ceremony.

“I really wanted to go to the ceremony because I’m a first-generation college student,” Gallagher said.

Nursing major, Clayton Eiland, 19, does not plan on walking. Even in high school, Eiland felt it wasn’t necessary to walk.

“It didn’t really matter to me,” Eiland said.

Business major, Andrea Martinez, 19, feels very accomplished about making it to the halfway point in her college education. It’s something she knows will make her family proud.

“I’m excited to walk in the ceremony because I want to make my mother proud since I am [a] first-generation graduate.”